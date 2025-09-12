‘STYLIST DO BETTER’: Lauren Sánchez Bezos Tried to Serve High-End Glam During Grand Entrance Until Fans Zeroed In On One Detail She Didn’t Even Notice

By now, it’s no secret that Lauren Sánchez Bezos likes to keep it bold and sexy with her red carpet looks. When paparazzi spot her out, she’s either glamorously dressed or at the very least wearing something form-fitting. But not every outfit is a hit.

Sánchez stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 10, to attend Chanel’s dinner party for the launch of Sofia Coppola’s book “CHANEL Haute Couture.” Coppola, a filmmaker who once interned at Chanel as a 15-year-old, gives readers a look at the 110 years of Chanel history.

When Sánchez arrived for dinner at the Doubles Club on 5th Avenue decked out in gold Chanel accessories for the occasion. Her outfit was a miss for many and, surprisingly, so was her hair.

Lauren Sánchez faces social media criticism just days before her Venice wedding to Jeff Bezos after claiming joint ownership of his $110 million charitable donation. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair )

Other guests that reportedly attended were Kirsten Dunst, Chase Sui Wonders, and Questlove. The event came right as the city is about to be taken over by several fashion events for New York Fashion Week.

She sported a plain white tank top and paired it with a patterned chiffon black skirt. To bring the rest of the look together, she slipped on black, ankle-high stiletto boots. Despite adding the luxury touches of Chanel accessories like a gold waist belt, earrings, and a charm bracelet, she failed to win over some observers who saw the look online.

Many of those critiques started at her hair. Her tresses were styled in Sánchez’s typical long wavy look, flowing past her shoulders. But for some Instagram users the hair didn’t seem to fall as effortlessly as it usually would, and to some it looked messy. They did not hold back from sharing their thoughts on the style, with many declaring it a hair malfunction.

One person said, “You can see her extensions stick out lol STYLIST DO BETTER.”

Another wrote, “Get your hair sorted out.”

“Who did her sh-tty extension pieces? So obvious,” a harsh commenter said.

Someone else commented, “Sack the hair dresser those cheap extensions are falling out.”

Before this year, the former journalist’s hair was a jet black color. But she marked the forthcoming new year, exactly on Dec. 31, with a new do. In a now-deleted picture, she posted fiercely with a yellow dress and had hair with gold highlights.

According to reports the caption for the post read, “New hair, who dis? Excited for tonight. Happy New Year everyone. So excited for 2025.”

And she has had quite the excitement in 2025. Back in June she went from being just Sánchez to being Sánchez Bezos. The 55-year-old said “I Do” to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a lavish Venice wedding estimated to have cost as much as $50 million.