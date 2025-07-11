‘Does She Ever Put Them Away?’: Lauren Sánchez’s Revealing Look at Public Event with Jeff Bezos Sparks Backlash Online

The world is just going to have to accept Lauren Sánchez as she is. The former journalist never shied away from a little sex appeal, and if her latest fit is any clue, she isn’t about to start now.

Sánchez just made it back to the United States with her new husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, after they tied the knot on June 27 in Venice, Italy.

This week, the couple are getting back to business as they were seen attending the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference in Idaho on Thursday, July 10, for the annual conference where billionaires, tech and media moguls meet up, strike deals, and attend sessions to learn from each other.

It was no surprise her tech billionaire husband was by her side — but what really turned heads was what Sánchez decided to wear to the event.

Lauren Sánchez irritates fans after overexposing her cleavage at event for billionaires. (Photo: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

At first glance, Sánchez’s look seems to fit an appropriate casual mood. She wore a black tank top and white high waisted pants with a black belt.

Bezos also took a laissez-faire approach to his attire, wearing a gray T-shirt and jeans. While the two seemed to match each other’s clothing style for the day, some people took issue with Sanchez’s exposed cleavage. Though the lower half of her bosom was covered, the top part was not only visible but also protruding out of the shirt.

Page Six posted photos of the couple walking hand in hand and smiling affectionately at each other. But the tabloid’s readers were laser-focused on Sánchez’s look.

One person commented, “Does she ever put them away?” while another said, “Always had those big huge boobs out.”

A third observer noted, “Marriage doesn’t have her dressing any better!”

A few people seemingly suggested that Sánchez’s clothes are always tight-fitting, including one critic who said, “Her clothes never fit her! Tacky!!!”

A fourth fan shaded Sánchez with the speculation that she has had some cosmetic work done. They “I guess if you buy them you have to show them all the time – turtlenecks r probably never an option in the winter ….”

She was such a pretty girl. I’m not against plastic surgery, however, she took it to the extreme. IMO#LaurenSanchez #JeffBezoswedding #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/I0hMlknAEi — Harry, Meghan’s Spare (@ViQueenie) June 28, 2025

Sánchez has never publicly admitted to getting any type of plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements. Even in photographs from her younger years, she never appeared to have a chest that was flat, so there is no strong evidence that she actually got surgery done.

One of the rare times she kept the girls covered up was on her wedding day.

She wore a white lace, long sleeved gown with a high collar. Around the sleeves, neck and chest area, however, the lace was sheer whereas the rest of the dress was made of lace with extra white material underneath. The Dolce & Gabbana custom gown had a mermaid-style silhouette at the bottom.

When talking to Vogue about the gown, she said that it was unique because it was the first time she wore a formal dress that was so covered up in the chest region.

She said, “It is a departure from what people expect, from what I expect — but it’s very much me.”

“It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now.” Sánchez added, “I am a different person than I was five years ago.”