‘Both of Them Are Disgusting’: Critics Say Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos ‘Deserve Each Other’ as Her History of Engagements Highlights a Trail of ‘Social Climbing;’ Her Then-Husband Introduced Her to the Billionaire

Critics are convinced that Lauren Sánchez has mastered “predatory tactics” to woo wealthy men. She married Jeff Bezos in an extravagant $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy, on June 27.

It is speculated that the massive diamond on her finger is around 30 to 40 carats and costs at least $4 million. The vow exchange marked the second marriage for the former journalist and Amazon co-founder.

Lauren Sánchez’s dating past resurfaces days after marrying Jeff Bezos. Photo: Jeffbezos/Instagram.

Sánchez, 55, and Bezos, 61, were engaged for two years before finally saying I do in front of their star-studded guest list that included Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, the public’s attention seems to be reverting back to his Mrs.’ web of past lovers.

Before getting hitched to one of the wealthiest men in the world, the business magnate, worth a reported $237 billion, the retired “Good Day LA” host had amassed a collection of rings from past fiancés and, of course, her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.

A video on social media tallying her roster of past lovers has generated attention from thousands of Instagram accounts. Her relationship timeline includes a brief engagement to sportscaster Rory Markas. She then struck up a romance with Denver Broncos star Anthony Miller in 1996.

They were engaged for a year when they broke up in 2000. “I kind of gave her [the ring] because she bugged me about getting married. She kept it. I didn’t say anything,” he told the Daily Mail in 2019.

She became a first-time mom while dating Kansas City Chiefs player Tony Gonzalez. The couple split in 2001. She accepted a proposal from actor Henry Simmons, but they broke up in 2004 before ever getting hitched. She went on to marry talent agent Whitesell in 2005. The union yielded two children before its end in 2019.

Her forays into love have since earned her a reputation as an opportunist and gold digger. However, an Instagram user pointed out that “there is no more social climbing after marrying Jeff Bezos. She beat the game.” A second perspective on her dating past read, “Everyone’s just skipping the fact that her husband introduced her to Bezos.”

Affair partners are the worst type of people. https://t.co/EUNRNUnV3D — Kathleen Beach (@Kathlee32722114) June 28, 2025

Sánchez and Bezos have known each other since 2016. Rumors of them dating surfaced in 2019, while they were still married, her to Whitesell and him to Mackenzie Scott — his wife of 25 years and mother of his three kids. Their divorces were announced after their romance was publicized.

A third person commented, “Both of them are disgusting and they deserve each other.” While a fourth said, “She played her cards brilliantly.”