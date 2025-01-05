‘Looking Like a VS Model’: Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Forced to Limit Her Comments After Debuting New Look Following Months of Criticism About Her ‘Classless’ Style

Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sánchez has social media users lashing out kicking off 2025 with a bold new look.

The 55-year-old author engaged to the Amazon co-founder revealed her latest transformation after months of criticism about her appearance and looks. But according to the former journalist, her new look marks a fresh start to the new year.

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez has debuted a new look months after being called out for her “classless” looks. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)



The future Mrs. Bezos debuted honey-brown highlights in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post, trading her signature black hair for a lighter, longer style worked over by celebrity hairstylist Pete Burkill, known for his work with Megan Fox and Katy Perry, according to People.

Sánchez’s first reveal was shared on the last day of the year.

“New hair who dis? Excited for tonight. Happy New Year everyone. So excited for 2025,” Sánchez captioned the reveal, where she paired her refreshed look with a butter yellow minidress and statement gold hoops.

People were quick to chime in, writing, “This is the hair I’ve been waiting for on you!!!!!!!”

Even those with minor critiques remained supportive, “Better but just crossed eye a little. Still love ya.”

Sánchez eventually limited her comments on this post without a clear reason. This transformation marks a significant shift for Sánchez, who faced intense public scrutiny throughout 2024.

Just before Thanksgiving, she weathered harsh criticism after posting a revealing selfie, with trolls saying she was desperate and suggesting she was “doing anything and everything to keep her place” in Bezos’ world. Some trolls went so far as to suggest the billionaire should use some of his money to buy her outfits or a stylist who doesn’t let her look “cheap” or “classless.”

The criticism hit a new peak during a recent vacation when Lauren Sánchez had a run-in with law enforcement. While French West Indies customs officials conducted a spontaneous investigation aboard Bezos’ $500 million yacht near the St. Barts islands, that didn’t catch the public’s attention.

Lauren Sánchez was sunbathing aboard her fiancé Jeff Bezos’ $500 million yacht, Koru, when she was interrupted by customs officers for a routine search that lasted 3 hours on New Year’s Eve. She smiled unbothered pic.twitter.com/MVuA3nfTJ7 — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) January 2, 2025

Social media users chose to focus more on mocking Sánchez’s appearance than the high-profile scrutiny from authorities.

If the New Year’s Eve photos turned heads, Sánchez was not finished with her full slay. On Jan. 4, she posted another picture that had people curious.

“Thank you, 2024— reflecting on the challenges that shaped me, the wins that inspired me, and the amazing people who lifted me up,” she captioned the post. “This year, I embrace illumination, striving to help others find their light and shine their brightest in 2025—a year of continued growth, shared light, and endless possibilities.”

The response was immediate and largely positive.

One comment read, “Oooo this new hairstyle looks so much refreshed and better it gives You softer sexy image. You’ve never looked better.”

“You’re kidding right ?” one fan wrote, unsure if they were floored by her new look or didn’t like it.

Noting her new style, two others said, “The fashion game is insanity,” and “Wow. looking like a VS [Victoria Secret] model.”

Sánchez’s bold style transformation arrives as she gears up to remarry following her divorce from her first husband Patrick Whitesell.

Whitesell has since moved on, tying the knot with 41-year-old Chilean-Australian actress Pia Whitesell.

Social media has often compared Sánchez to her ex’s younger wife, with some claiming he upgraded with the new younger wife. However, these new photos of Sánchez tell a different story and might have them retracting those opinions.

The mother of three appears to have discovered her own version of the fountain of youth, leaving fans to say Bezos isn’t just one of the richest men on the planet—he’s also a “lucky man.”