‘What Happened?’: Lauren Sánchez’s Vintage Look Sparks Questions After Fans Notice Major Changes in Her Face

Fans of Lauren Sánchez are zooming in on her face after she shared pictures on Instagram on Oct. 6, and she looks dramatically different than she did at her Italian wedding to billionaire Jeff Bezos over the summer.

The former “Good Day LA” host has been accused of changing her face too much with Botox and fillers, prompting some fans to call her “duck lips” and beg her to stop changing her looks so drastically. However, the latest pictures of Bezo’s new wife have folks wondering if she actually listened.

Jeff Bezos’s wife Lauren Sánchez get roasted yet again for making for changes to her face. (Photo: @laurenwsanchez)

Sánchez shared several snaps of herself on Instagram wearing a vintage Chanel dress from Matthieu Blazy. She captioned the post, “Honored to witness Matthieu Blazy’s debut in a Spring ’95 archive. @chanelofficial.”

‘She Was So Beautiful’: Fans Shocked by Lauren Sánchez’s Transformation in Before-and-After Pics from Years Before She Dated Jeff Bezos

The married couple was sporting a black and white gown, but fans zoomed in on her face, which appeared as though she may have removed some filler from her lips. Other fans thought she might have had plastic surgery. Sánchez also shared a picture of herself wearing a red strapless Vintage Vivienne Westwood dress on the platform, and she looked considerably different.

While many comments complimented the glamorous pictures, others were blunt with their responses about what they deem as her “botched” look.

One fan asked, “What happened to your face?”

“What has she done to her face,” echoed another. “I personally do not like plastic lips and other parts.”

A Facebook user noted, “Face is sliding off her skull too. Is she related to ICE barbie?”

Other critics moved on to her physique.

“Looks like she’s trying to smuggle two bald-headed midgets,” wrote one. “Plastic surgery RUMORS? Those aren’t rumors!! Nobody’s face looks like that naturally,” noted another.

A before-and-after picture shared on X back in June captured Sánchez’s old look versus her recent look. The post was captioned “Women. Please stop doing this to yourselves.”

Women. Please stop doing this to yourselves. pic.twitter.com/yK5yFXH9q0 — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) June 28, 2025

Sánchez has not publicly confirmed any procedures she’s allegedly had done; however, it’s worth noting that the changes to her appearance coincided with her new relationship with Bezos.

The two began dating in late 2019, shortly after his divorce from MacKenzie Scott and her split from agent Patrick Whitesell. Sanchez has faced relentless scrutiny online, especially since dating Jeff Bezos and following their summer wedding, with critics dissecting side-by-side images of her past and present looks.

Every subtle change in her facial features, skin, or expressions seems to ignite commentary, often harsh and unforgiving. Despite the online criticism, she continues to carry herself with confidence, navigating the unrelenting spotlight that comes with dating one of the wealthiest men in the world.

Bezos and Sánchez married on June 27 in Venice, Italy, in a star-studded event. Friends and celebrities who attended their nuptials include Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Usher, Tom Brady, and Leonardo DiCaprio as well as Bezo’s mother before her passing after their honeymoon in August.