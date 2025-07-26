‘His Wife Dressed Like This In Public ?’: Lauren Sánchez’s Barely-There Dress with Jeff Bezos Sets Internet on Fire, Fans Say She Took It Too Far

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are painting the town red during their South of France honeymoon, but the former journalist’s bold fashion statement at a Saint-Tropez restaurant has ignited a firestorm of criticism across social media.

According to Hello!, the newlyweds, who exchanged vows in a spectacular Venice ceremony just weeks ago, were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at the exclusive Cherry restaurant on Wednesday evening, where Sánchez’s daring outfit choice became the talk of the internet.

Lauren Sánchez’s sheer dress at a Saint-Tropez restaurant with Jeff Bezos ignited social media outrage over her provocative fashion choice. (Photos by Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

The 55-year-old author and philanthropist turned heads in a sheer black animal-print dress that left little to the imagination. The backless number featured delicate spaghetti straps and hugged her figure perfectly, complemented by black heels, a matching clutch, and a black bow strategically placed in her hair.

Her 61-year-old Amazon founder husband kept things comparatively understated in navy trousers, a blue polo shirt, and eye-catching green leather shoes as they strolled hand-in-hand to their dinner destination. This sighting comes after he was spotted letting his hair grow longer than it usually is.

The couple’s romantic evening quickly transformed into online controversy when photos from their night out began circulating on social media platforms. RadarOnline followers wasted no time expressing their disapproval.

One person wrote, “Looks like the CEO of Amazon got a wife from Temu.”

Another user didn’t mince words, writing, “She’s sooo trashy!!! His ex-wife must be hysterical with laughter!”

The criticism escalated with one commenter asking pointedly, “He needs to parade his prost…., I mean, his wife dressed like this in public?”

This latest fashion fiasco represents just another chapter in Sánchez’s ongoing battle with public perception regarding her wardrobe choices.

The mother of three has repeatedly found herself in the crosshairs of fashion critics who question her sartorial decisions for various public appearances. Her November visit to Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California, where she promoted her children’s book “The Fly Who Flew to Space,” sparked similar outrage when she wore a burgundy sheer-mesh turtleneck that many deemed inappropriate for a children’s bookstore setting.

The pattern of criticism extends beyond individual incidents, with social media users frequently targeting her overall style aesthetic.

When Sánchez shared a photo collection earlier this year, commenters were quick to label her fashion sense as “cheap,” with one mockingly noting that “all the money in the world cannot buy taste.”

Recently, people mocked her for wearing another black sheer outfit while she is celebrating her nuptials throughout Europe’s playgrounds.

The Saint-Tropez dinner represents the latest stop in the couple’s extended Mediterranean honeymoon, following their lavish three-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy.

The star-studded affair, estimated to have cost as much as $50 million, attracted Hollywood’s biggest names including the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sydney Sweeney. The celebration featured musical performances by Ellie Goulding and Usher, creating an unforgettable experience for the couple and their elite guest list.

Originally planned for the 16th-century Scuola Grande della Misericordia, the wedding venue was moved to the more secure Arsenale shipyard complex due to protest concerns.

Despite the high-profile nature of the event, socialite Sara Foster revealed on “The World’s First” podcast interview that guests weren’t required to sign non-disclosure agreements, and the ceremony maintained an unexpectedly intimate atmosphere despite the celebrity attendance.

For her dream wedding day, Sánchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana mermaid gown featuring a high neck and corseted lace bodice, topped with an elegant tulle veil. The design drew inspiration from 1950s wedding dresses, particularly Sophia Loren’s lace gown in “Houseboat.” Speaking to Vogue about her choice, she explained her evolution from wanting “a simple, sexy modern dress” to “something that evokes a moment” that reflected her personal growth over the years.

While Sánchez has made some efforts to address her fashion image, including wearing a more conservative white Alexander McQueen pantsuit at New York Times DealBook event in December and undergoing a New Year’s Eve makeover, her Saint-Tropez appearance suggests she remains committed to her bold style preferences.

However, not all reactions to her restaurant outfit were negative, with one defender commenting, “Beautiful sexy black dress. She’s wearing that dress well.”

But such supportive voices appear to be in the minority as criticism continues to dominate discussions about her fashion choices.

As the couple continues their honeymoon tour through the French Riviera, with previous stops including shopping excursions in Cannes and meals at the exclusive Club 55, Sánchez’s fashion choices remain under intense scrutiny.

The ongoing commentary suggests that despite her efforts to evolve her public image, she continues to face an uphill battle in winning over critics who remain unimpressed with her style decisions, with one particularly cutting remark summarizing the sentiment: “Can’t buy class #trashybezos.”