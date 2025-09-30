‘Fake Bowling Balls…Dress 5 Sizes Too Small’: Lauren Sánchez Trashed for Busty Look in Desperate Bid to Outshine Sydney Sweeney Amid Bezos Rumors

Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez dared to defy gravity with her out-of-this-world attire for Sydney Sweeney’s 28th birthday party.

The “Euphoria” actress’ star-studded space-themed party inspired guests to put their best intergalactic wardrobe selections to good use.

Sánchez and Bezos entered the party hand in hand in Los Angeles on Sept. 27. The billionaire businessman paired black pants, a navy-colored Blue Origin jacket, and black boots.

Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez attended Sydney Sweeney’s birthday party months after alleged clash over Sweeney’s ties to the Amazon co-founder. (Photos by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images; sydney_sweeney/Instagram)

His better half chose a space rock star getup that was covered by a black trench coat. Once indoors, the newlywed revealed her strapless, silver metallic minidress, accessorized with silver heels and black sunglasses.

Her outfit was rivaled by none other than the birthday girl, who donned a silver, strappy dress with a deep V-cut neckline, fringe, and star adornments. Sweeney posted a carousel of images that revealed attendees who dressed as astronauts, Trekkies, “Star Trek” Jedis, space cowboys, and more.

But it was Sánchez’s busty attire that provoked the most reactions online. One critic remarked that her chest appeared “pumped up… a bit more, writing, “-Looks like Lauren pumped up her breasts a bit more. I thought she was supposed to be called Mrs. Bezos following their wedding.”

Another person commented that she was flaunting her “fake bowling balls” after she “intentionally put on a dress 5 sizes too small. “You have to laugh at the classless desperation of that fool,” continued the criticism.

A fifth person noted, “With your [chest] pushed up that high, a t-shirt would have a plunging neckline. Poor old Jeff has to wake up to that.”

The former “Good Day LA” reporter has faced months of scrutiny for her risqué and numerous plastic surgery accusations. She has never offered a public response to the discourse about her appearance.

A third reaction read, “She looks and is acting ridiculous. She is obv. worried about Sweeney being in her crowd.” Speculation about Sweeney and Bezos’ business rapport began to heat up in late July. Not long after his June wedding the Amazon founder became the subject of reports claiming Bezos was going to be a financial backer of a lingerie line Sweeney is rumored to be launching.

Salacious rumors quickly spread, with some suggesting that Sweeney had sneakily become the object of the businessman’s affections. Neither Bezos, Sánchez, nor Sweeney’s teams have publicly acknowledged the reports.

A fourth individual expressed sympathy for Bezos when they wrote, “Poor old Jeff has to wake up to that.” Bezos and his longtime girlfriend tied the knot in June after six years together. Sweeney was among the exclusive invitees who flew to Venice to attend the extravagant ceremony. This marriage makes the second for both.