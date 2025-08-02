‘She’s Been Dressing Like That Since They Started Dating’: Lauren Sánchez Ditches Her Undergarments While on Vacation as Critics Call Her Wardrobe ‘Tasteless’

Lauren Sánchez Bezos is once again at the center of online conversation — not for her relationship or her professional endeavors, but for her outfit.

While continuing her vacation on the French Riviera with her billionaire husband Jeff Bezos, the 55-year-old former journalist and philanthropist was recently seen in Saint-Tropez, wearing a variety of see-through or sheer outfits that left little to the imagination — and social media had a lot to say about it.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos sparked social media backlash for wearing a sheer, braless outfits wardrobe with critics calling her fashion style. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Known for making bold style choices that do not always land well with the public, Sánchez’s wardrobe has become a lightning rod for criticism and praise alike, with her latest look proving no different.

With her looks on full display, Sánchez has been turning the French coastline into a personal runway. Her honeymoon wardrobe has included curve-hugging leather dresses, vibrant vintage Roberto Cavalli gowns, skin-baring bodysuits, or a white cotton eyelet-dotted summer dress by Dolce & Gabbana — perfect for yacht lounging or candlelit dinners along the Mediterranean, according to Vogue.

Once the publication posted some of the images on its Facebook page, people quickly weighed in.

One user wrote, “Well she’s not wearing a bra to start and one can only just see the thong so I’m sure she’s not unduly warm in that flimsy dress.”

While Sánchez went all out, Bezos kept things casual with navy pants, a blue polo shirt, and bright green leather shoes.

Their contrasting fashion sense has become part of the spectacle as they make their way through their Mediterranean honeymoon, following a star-studded, three-day June wedding celebration in Venice, Italy.

But what started as a date night quickly turned into another round of online scrutiny. Others didn’t hold back, especially when weighing in on Sánchez’s age and outfit.

“It’s 110 degrees, how are you standing all that black at your age?? She’s been dressing like that since they started dating. Look back at her wardrobe before,” one user posted.

Another added, “Zero class—looks like a country girl dressed for a party.”

“Someone tell her that long dresses make her legs look even shorter! Tasteless,” one user snapped.

Another claimed, “She looks like she dressed completely on Amazon.”

Sánchez is no stranger to facing public fashion critiques ever since she stepped into the spotlight with Bezos. The pair met in 2016 and went public with their relationship in 2019 as he was finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

Jeff Bezos is about to marry Lauren Sanchez, a stark contrast to his first wife MacKenzie Scott. I wonder what his third wife will look like? pic.twitter.com/T2IQHy93VF — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) June 24, 2025

Unlike Scott, Sánchez is regularly called out for her wardrobe choices, from her red carpet appearances to family-oriented events, especially those that push the envelope.

Last year, Bezos’s new wife faced backlash for wearing a burgundy sheer-mesh turtleneck while promoting her children’s book “They Fly Who Flew to Space” at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California.

Her outfit drew sharp criticism, with many arguing it wasn’t appropriate for an event aimed at kids — although the occasion actually consisted of Sánchez giving a talk to an adult audience. It’s part of a growing pattern in which her clothing becomes the center of a bigger cultural conversation around women, age, and what’s deemed acceptable.

She has accompanied Bezos to a string of high-profile events, including a recent gathering at Mar-a-Lago, a pre-inauguration dinner, and several other exclusive affairs. Earlier this year, the couple was spotted at the National Building Museum, seated next to Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. But what really caught people’s attention wasn’t the seating arrangement — it was someone’s gaze. Many observers noted Zuckerberg appeared fixated on Sánchez’s chest as she turned heads in a white pantsuit paired with a peek-a-boo lace bra visible beneath her blazer.

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée faces ridicule for her revealing inauguration look, leaving many to demand she acquire a stylist. (Photo: @Fox News / screenshot)

Despite the noise, the mom of three only felt the need to conform to a more classic style for her wedding.

Their $50 million Venice wedding drew some of the biggest names in Hollywood — Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Brady were all in attendance. Musical guests included Ellie Goulding and Usher, giving the celebration a high-glamour soundtrack.

For the big day, Sánchez chose a more modest, custom Dolce & Gabbana mermaid gown featuring a high neck, corseted lace bodice, and a dramatic tulle veil — pulling inspiration from 1950s bridal fashion. The look was a noticeable departure from her usual revealing style, perhaps a nod to the traditional side of the occasion.

As the honeymoon continues, it’s clear Sánchez isn’t interested in public approval.

During a recent dinner at the celebrity-favorite Cherry restaurant, Sánchez made jaws drop in a sheer black animal-print dress with thin spaghetti straps and an open back. The dress hugged her figure tightly and was paired with black heels, a coordinating clutch, and a neatly placed black bow in her hair.

Whether met with applause or side-eye, her fashion remains bold and consistent. Love it or not, Lauren Sánchez is going to wear what she wants — and people will keep talking.