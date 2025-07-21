‘He Is Keeping Sweeney in the Wings Ready to Go’: Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Clashes with Jeff Bezos After Learning He’s Supporting Sydney Sweeney’s Lingerie Venture

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding has sparked a lot of online speculation.

According to a writer on Substack, Sweeney, 27, and Sánchez, 55, have bad blood despite the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress showing up to Lauren’s nuptials on June 27. This claim goes on to say the supposed animosity is apparently the result of dubious reports that Bezos, 61, was personally investing in what is rumored to be an upcoming Sweeney luxury lingerie line.

According to accurate reports, Ben Schwerin, a fellow investor in a private equity fund with Bezos and Michael Dell, has been reported to back her as-yet unrevealed nightwear brand.

Lauren Sánchez reportedly has “tension” with billionaire husband Jeff Bezos’s business partner, Sydney Sweeney. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

“Sydney’s not that close with Jeff or Lauren,” an unnamed source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter. “But she got invited to their Venice wedding for a reason — business.”

A second unidentified insider claimed that there was “definitely some tension” due to the fact that “Lauren didn’t realize just how involved Jeff was in this. It’s… awkward.”

Sweeney’s apparent financial connection to the recently wed Amazon founder has ignited heated discussions on the internet.

Yahoo commenters shared their opinions about the supposed “tension” between Sánchez and Sweeney, with many of their takes focused on whispers of cheating in the past and possible infidelity in the future.

“Bezos is smart enough to see this as a business and not a new toy. He already knows what divorces cost and got away cheap,” one person suggested about the likelihood that the billionaire would hook up with Sweeney.

A second poster aimed at Lauren by writing, “This is a relationship already starting off with ZERO trust. Sánchez should realize that if they cheat WITH you, they’ll cheat ON you.”

“That didn’t take long. Next,” said one person, predicting the couple are already headed for splitsville weeks after their wedding

“Hey Lauren remember all the Botox and silicone in the world can not stop the aging process. At one point Jeff will trade you in for a less mileage unit! He is keeping Sweeney in the wings ready to go!” said another.

Likewise, one comment warned, “Well, Lauren, he traded in his wife for you. When the miles or age start to show, you know what he will do.”

“Cheaters sure have trust issues. Both Jeff and Lauren cheated on their spouses. So not surprising if Jeff [has] roaming eyes once he gets tired of a sure thing,” expressed another commenter, referring to unproven accusations involving the newlyweds.

Bezos and Sánchez first went public as a couple in 2019 at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. Before the pair made it official, Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019. Bezos and Scott have four children together.

Even though the timing of his relationship launch with Sánchez suggested an overlap with his first marriage, Bezos has denied cheating on Scott with the former “Good Day L.A.” television host.

Sánchez has also entered her second marriage. Previously, she wed high-profile talent agent Patrick Whitesell. They tied the knot in 2005 before divorcing in 2019, the same year Lauren started dating Bezos.

The author of the best-selling “The Fly Who Flew to Space” children’s book has three children. Sánchez and Whitesell share a daughter and a son. She has a son with ex-NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez as well.

Sánchez’s dating history also includes an engagement to another NFL player. Five-time Pro Browler Anthony Miller claimed Lauren stepped out on him when they were together in the 1990s.

“I couldn’t really trust her. She gets around. She was cheating on me with other guys,” Miller said about his ex-fiancée, Sánchez, in a 2019 interview with the Daily Mail.

Miller and Sánchez initially crossed paths around Super Bowl XXX in 1996. The Denver Broncos wide receiver and the media personality were reportedly engaged for one year of their four-year relationship.

As their partnership fell apart, fingers were pointed at Miller over allegations that he was the unfaithful individual. The now-60-year-old retired professional athlete insisted Sánchez was the disloyal one.

“That’s just a lie. I’m not the one who was cheating,” Miller contended in response to being accused of breaking Sánchez’s trust. “I found out when I looked in her diary, and I found out more after I broke up with her.”