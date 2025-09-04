‘Is He Cheating Already?’: Jeff Bezos’ Marriage Takes a Twist After Lauren Sánchez Drops a Cryptic Message That Has Fans Reading Between the Lines 

Trouble may be brewing since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez returned to their regular jet-setting lifestyle weeks after the billonaire’s mother passed away.

After standing by her husband through a tragic loss, Sánchez whisked him away to her home country of Mexico, where the couple shared a few cozy moments together. But fans think there may be more to the story after the former journalist posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez drops cryptic message online, fueling rumors about their marriage. (Photo: Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Sometimes the hardest work is tolerating the unknown,” she wrote, with a white heart emoji at the end.

Against a breathtaking blaze of orange sunset, the white text floated across the screen as Lesfm Oxley’s “At Sea” played softly, adding a dreamy, cinematic touch to the moment.

It’s been months since the married couple’s star-studded wedding in Venice, but news about Bezos’ mom reportedly put the brakes on their European honeymoon, which included stops in Ibiza, Spain, and France. Still, a cryptic post from Sánchez has fans buzzing, leaving many to speculate about what might have happened behind the scenes.

“She is feeling antsy waiting when to post her selfies on social media after her mother-in-law’s sad passing,” said one Daily Mail observer.

Meanwhile, a few people believe infidelity — on Besoz’s part — may be at play.

Lauren Sánchez shares cryptic post online. (Photo: laurensanchezbezos/Instagram)

“His cheating already?… Just think of the payout lozza,” said one person, referring to their prenup, to which another replied, “Probably has to put up with it for at least 5 years first.”

Plenty of experts have chimed in publicly, advising the Amazon founder to sign a prenup and not forego the millions he worked hard for. In 2019 after his divorce, Bezos’ ex-wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, gained a 4 percent stake in Amazon. She is the mother of his three children and now one of the world’s wealthiest women in the world with Forbes now estimating her net worth at over $165 billion.

“They do say that when a husband marries his mistress, he creates a vacancy,” said another Daily Mail reader.

The timeline between when Bezos’ first marriage ended and when he began dating is rather blurred. 2019 is also the year that Sánchez finalized her divorce from Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. Whitesell is the father of her son, Evan and his younger sister, Ella. Sánchez also has a son, named Nikko, with her ex-boyfriend, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

But that’s not the only drama surrounding this newlywed couple. Reports claim Bezos is “obsessed” with casting his new wife as the next Bond girl. According to Variety, his company, Amazon MGM Studios, took over creative control of the James Bond franchise after partnering with the franchise’s producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Backgrid shared a post on Instagram reporting Sánchez’s response when asked if she was going to be a Bond girl in the legendary 007 films. Her wealthy husband is allegedly dead-set on seeing her as a Bond girl.

“He’s obsessed,” said an insider about Bezos. “This isn’t just fantasy casting — Jeff wants her on screen, period.”

The outlet reported that the billionaire’s wife was on her way into the celebrity hotspot at Alba in West Hollywood when she was asked if she might appear in the next James Bond movie for the franchise. Sánchez reportedly responded with a “glowing smile” when asked if she had a role as a Bond girl in the film.

Her cheeky response set off a firestorm on social media as disgruntled moviegoers let their feelings be known on the matter, and they were not kind.

#LaurenSanchez sparked buzz during a night out at Alba in West Hollywood when asked if she might appear in the next James Bond movie.



Reports suggest #JeffBezos wants his wife to play a major role, possibly as a Bond girl, in the upcoming film.



Sanchez didn’t confirm or deny… pic.twitter.com/6Z4cZnvE0J — backgridus (@BackgridUS) September 3, 2025

A user on X replied, “Bezos is gonna ruin the Bond franchise, isn’t he?”

“All the Bond girls will turn over in their graves,” wrote another 007 fan.

Bond fans who aren’t thrilled with the idea of Sánchez playing a Bond girl may be in luck, because RadarOnline reports that “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney is in talks to star in the 007 franchise as a Bond girl.

“Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond,” said a source to the outlet.

The 27-year-old actress is also acquainted with the billionaires and attended their over-the-top wedding in Venice, Italy, back in June.

Bezos hasn’t publicly spoken about casting a Bond girl, but the billionaire recently asked moviegoers who they’d choose as the next James Bond on X. “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?”