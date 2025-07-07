‘Too Old for That’: Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Physique In Revealing Pics That Critics Call an ‘Embarrassing’ Attempt to Get Ben Affleck’s Attention

It seems that whenever Jennifer Lopez posts any type of seductive content on Instagram, the internet will not let her live, dragging her for what they think is thirst trap behavior.

The 55-year-old superstar has social media buzzing after dropping a series of bikini pics that left Instagram users captivated by her striking curves.

Some fans praised Lopez’s unapologetic confidence, while others questioned if the steamy shots are about self-love or a message to ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez’s revealing bikini photos have fans speculating she’s trying to get Ben Affleck’s attention after their divorce.(Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

The photos were posted on July 7, featuring the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer lounging poolside in Spain, rocking a striped string bikini with an oversized white button-up. What caught everyone’s eyes was the “cheeky” shot of her headline-grabbing booty.

The internet had plenty to say about Lopez’s latest post, and the reactions came fast and unfiltered. She limited the comments of her post, likely to avoid any criticism or negative commentary.

But when TMZ reshared the images, the comment section turned into a battleground of opinions, with many blasting Lopez and theorizing on exactly why these pictures even became public.

“She’s looking for attention,” one person wrote, cutting straight to what many were thinking.

Another user wasn’t having it, commenting, “Too old for that. Ain’t breaking nobody’s internet with all that.”

The attacks only intensified from there, with one particularly pointed response reading, “Not good enough for Ben to stick around though,” while another tweeted, “She’s looking for husband number 8.”

One particularly vicious response landed on the X platform, which stated, “I can’t with her. It’s embarrassing.”

Jennifer Lopez shares new photos while on vacation. (Photos: @jlo/Instagram)

In addition to the bikini, the “Jenny from the Block” singer went full glam with oversized aviators that screamed movie star, soft pink lip, and a necklace spelling out her own name. Her light brown-highlighted hair cascaded on her shoulders as she sat on a yellow towel draped over a beach chair.

This is not the first time Lopez has caught flak for wearing provocative clothing since revealing her split from Affleck in April 2024.

A few months after her breakup with Affleck, Lopez posted photos from her time in the Hamptons for her birthday. One post showed her in a bright white Gooseberry Intimates’ So Chic one-piece swimsuit, many people thought these pictures were too much.

In another photo collage, she posed in a sleek all-black turtleneck and jeans and turned her back to the camera to highlight her rear-end.

Jennifer Lopez posts new selfie pic.twitter.com/qd2eRwl3CT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 1, 2024

Other slides showed her in a chic teal and white dress, provocatively licking an ice cream cone at a counter and posing for a bathroom selfie showing off her curves.

Last October, social media slammed her when she posted pictures from a photoshoot for Interview Magazine when she was wearing a zebra stripe bikini with her crotch facing the camera.

Most recently in May, during the 51st American Music Awards, she had everyone talking about the see-through-rhinestone-embellished catsuit that she wore on the show. At a separate performance last month, she wore a high-cut leotard that covered her most delicate body parts.

She and Affleck finalized their divorce in February 2025 after two years of marriage, but fans can’t seem to let go of the narrative that Lopez is an “attention-seeker” trying to win back her ex’s spotlight.

The recent pictures from her Spain vacation are not just about showing off. Lopez is gearing up for the next leg of her “Up All Night” summer tour, which kicks off July 8, according to People.

This marks her return to the stage after a lengthy hiatus since 2019’s “It’s My Party” tour. She had to scrap her planned 2024 “This Is Me Live” tour to focus on family time, which in hindsight seems like perfect timing given the personal chaos that was brewing behind the scenes.

After conquering Europe, Lopez has her sights set on Las Vegas with a residency at Caesars Palace from Dec. 30 through Jan. 3.

Speaking with People in May, she shared her excitement about returning to live performance, describing it as “a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy.”

Whether these Instagram posts are strategic promotion, personal empowerment, or a little bit of both, one thing is crystal clear: Jennifer Lopez refuses to dim her light for anyone’s comfort, and she’s determined to write her own story regardless of who’s watching or what they have to say about it.