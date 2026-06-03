‘Whoa!’: Jennifer Lopez Nearly Busts Out of Her Dress During Flirty Red Carpet Moment with Younger Actor

Jennifer Lopez is having the time of her life.

She shares twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony: Emme and Max, both of whom graduated from high school this month.

Both will be headed off to college this fall. This means Lopez will soon be an empty-nester, leaving more time to hit the dance floor or the red carpet in another daring, head-turning look.

Jennifer Lopez’s red carpet appearance last weekend sparks a frenzy of questions about her new look and her dating life after her divorce. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lopez, 56, left the kids at home while she got cozy with her co-star, Brett Goldstein, 45, at the New York premiere of “Office Romance” over the weekend.

The pair have previously denied dating rumors despite playing lovers in the new film.

But a new video has fans wondering what’s really going on behind the scenes.

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The two smiled for photographers on the red carpet as their onscreen chemistry sparked rumors of a real-life romance.

Goldstein, dressed in a black suit and white dress shirt, kept close to Lopez, wrapping his arm around her waist.

Throughout the red carpet, the pair appeared locked in their own world, exchanging smiles, sharing laughs, and repeatedly catching each other’s eye as cameras flashed around them.

Meanwhile, Lopez commanded attention in a strapless couture gown with intricate floral embroidery, a fitted corset bodice, a mermaid silhouette, and a dramatic beaded tulle train.

However, online viewers noticed she kept pulling up her dress to cover her chest region, which looked much larger than usual.

“Ouch! Those massive new implants look painful,” said one person.

Another noted, “I guess those plastic puppies are good for something, to keep that dress up, but they are starting to look old and real plastic.”

Critics were not easy on Lopez, demanding she “ask for a refund” because “Those look lopsided.” Another person said, “Those concrete grapefruits are incredibly distracting and not in a good way.”

But not all the comments were negative, as followers wondered why she might have gone under the knife for a larger chest at 56.

“Why the implants? Her breasts were just fine before and matched the rest of her body. This is not a good look!” asked a curious reader.



Another person agreed, “Whoa! J.Lo is looking better than ever. If those are implants, they really look good. They will settle a little and give her curves balance, top and bottom. She didn’t need them, but I honestly think she looks even better than before. Wow!”

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein at the ‘OFFICE ROMANCE’ world premiere. pic.twitter.com/xfNU1SmIW4 — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) May 27, 2026

Lopez first sparked plastic surgery rumors back in February after fans noticed her much curvier shape while wearing a nightgown at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

But her glamorous red carpet moment hit a brief snag. On her way out of the premiere, the train of her gown got caught on the pavement, according to the Daily Mail.

Not me watching JLO casually shut down the internet in another dress 👀☕



JLO wears another dress and now we all need therapy 💅

The JLO Effect = activated.

Google searches in 3…2…1…



Jennifer doesn’t walk, she serves. Effortless? Please. She invented it.

Ma’am, leave… pic.twitter.com/0o1aoeNcFM — Forresterbird (@forresterbird) June 3, 2026

The singer bent down to free the fabric herself, showing off her famous curves in the process, before an assistant stepped in to help.

Once the wardrobe hiccup was resolved, Lopez quickly regained her stride, smiling, waving to fans, and posing for a few final photos before heading to her waiting car.

Despite the brief wardrobe hiccup, Lopez never seemed rattled. The entertainer quickly recovered, flashed her signature smile, and carried on as if nothing had happened.

If anything, the moment only added to the buzz surrounding her appearance, proving once again that even an unexpected stumble can become part of the show when Jennifer Lopez is on the red carpet.