‘JLo Must Be Beside Herself!’: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Casual Outing Spark Chaos After Fans Zoom In on Their Not-So-Subtle Message After Divorce

Most people believe exes can never be truly “just friends” — but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are determined to prove otherwise.

This week, the former couple, who divorced over a decade ago, were recently spotted during a casual food outing in Los Angeles.

Still, skeptics flooded the internet, convinced that their recent reunion was more than a coincidence following one actor’s divorce last year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s matching Los Angeles outing reignited fan speculation about their bond, Jennifer Lopez, and whether the former couple’s connection ever truly faded. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On Friday, May 22, the “Daredevil” actors were photographed strolling through a parking lot after grabbing takeout in Los Angeles.

It looked like a normal food run until social media zeroed in on their almost identical looks.

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Garner, 54, wore a pale blue sweater with dark jeans and sneakers, while Affleck, 53, rocked a nearly matching blue button-down with jeans and blue shoes.

Affleck carried a takeout bag as the two appeared relaxed and deep in conversation.

The casual twinning moment instantly reignited conversations about the former couple’s chemistry years after their 2018 divorce.

And, naturally, the name of his other ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, quickly entered the online conversation.

Just Jared followers flooded the comments section with speculation about what the coordinated looks “really” meant.

“Don’t she got a man? These two be killin’ me,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Jlo must be beside herself. I think this is what did their marriage in. Jlo probably tried to interfere with Jen Garner and Ben’s relationship.”

“There’s a much deeper connection between these two and between him and JLo,” one commenter theorized.

Some fans refused to let anyone reclaim the “Bennifer” title altogether.

“NEVER. Bennifer is Ben Affleck and Jennifer LOPEZ,” one follower insisted.

The nickname is a portmanteau of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s names, which spawned from their headline-dominating early-2000s romance. They became one of Hollywood’s most popular celebrity couple labels.

The Oscar winner and his ex-wife Lopez finalized their divorce in early 2025. The name was also used for both Affleck and Garner.

“Does he know there are other women in this world?” one person joked. Another equipped, “He will never get over her bc there is no one like her.”

The conversation surrounding Affleck and Garner intensified following his whirlwind reunion and eventual split from Lopez.

The former couple rekindled their early-2000s romance in 2021 and married in 2022.

By 2024, the cracks in their marriage were showing, leading Lopez to file for divorce in August of that year.

Many fans believe Garner’s continued closeness with Affleck, the father of her three children, left Lopez feeling uncomfortable throughout the marriage.

The ex-spouses regularly attended school events together, co-parented publicly, and were often photographed looking unusually affectionate for divorced exes.

Tensions peaked when photos surfaced of Affleck with his arm around Garner during their son Samuel’s birthday outing, sparking endless headlines about blurred boundaries.

But Garner’s own relationship has remained surprisingly stable despite all the noise.

“Where is Saint Garner’s second partner, John Miller? We haven’t seen him for a long time,” one person inquired.

Since 2018, Garner has quietly dated businessman John Miller, the CEO of CaliGroup and PopID.

Unlike Affleck and Lopez’s highly public romance, Garner and Miller rarely appear together publicly other than in paparazzi sightings.

What will now happen to BenAffleck's ex wife,Jennifer Garner and John Miller's relationship now that Jennifer Lopez and BenAffleck are in divorce mode 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Pu7XakHf6R — Love (@Entertain85512) August 22, 2024

Ironically, fans have wondered if Garner is subtly shifting away from her wholesome image.

Earlier this year, she shocked social media after posing in a far more daring Marie Claire UK photo shoot that featured revealing poses.

Her wardrobe consisted of a noticeably edgier fashion aesthetic than fans were not used to seeing from the usually clean-cut actress, compared to Lopez’s risque looks.

With Garner, Affleck appears tied to family structure, emotional history, and stability.

Tied by their children — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — they’ve maintained an unusually close co-parenting bond despite the divorce. Garner herself admitted the breakup was painful because she lost “a true partnership and friendship.”

Now, every coordinated coffee run, matching outfit, and parking lot stroll between Affleck and Garner sends the internet spiraling again.