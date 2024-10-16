‘Aren’t You Embarrassed?’: Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Photo Shoot Slammed By Trolls Who Say Scantily Clad Look Is a ‘New Low’

For four decades, Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lopez has remained a global sex symbol, captivating movie producers, paparazzi, fashion designers, and millions of fans with her timeless beauty.

The Bronx-born star has managed to maintain her appeal both in the streets and among entertainment’s most glamorous figures.

However, at 55 and following four failed marriages, Lopez seems to be back on the market—yet not all of her fans are supportive. Some have criticized the singer for continuing to post thirst trap photos, suggesting that she should act her age despite her incredible fitness and fine-like-wine looks.

Fans are turning on actress Jennifer Lopez for taking provocative pictures, claiming she’s acting “thirsty.” amid divorce filing from Ben Affleck. (Photo: @JLO/Instagram)

The recent discourse around Lopez’ spread in Interview Magazine is just one example of the backlash the Puerto Rican icon is experiencing, as many think she is “embarrassing” herself, (including her many exes) with her drop-dead beautiful looks.

The outlet shared several images from Jennifer Lopez’s exclusive interview with comedian Nikki Glaser, where she opened up about her childhood, her failed marriages, and feelings of inadequacy within her family and relationships, on Instagram.

The initial backlash stemmed from Lopez discussing her private life so openly, a habit some speculate may have contributed to the breakdown of her marriage to actor Ben Affleck.

But, now, after the pictures were posted on social media, people are zoning in on her thirst trap photo shoot, including one image where she is in a bikini with her crotch facing the camera.

“That first pic is the very definition of desperation,” one person said of the bikini shot. “It’s sad to see an icon plummet, but we’ve already seen this with Madonna.”

Another person said, “JLo is so not relevant.. This is ick,” while one other said, “A new low. Even for her.”

One comment was directed squarely at the “Selena” actor, asking, “Are you embarrassed?”

That was not the only harsh words fans had to say to the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” vocalist.

“Thirsty? Get some class and close your legs @jlo,” one IG user said, before asking, “How many more times do you have to tell yourself you’re capable of happiness all by yourself before you actually believe it? I doubt it’s gonna stick. You can’t live privately or alone. Best of luck!”

The publication posted three different frames of pictures from its 55th Anniversary issue.

In one post, Lopez can be seen topless, with nothing put cheetah print gloves and chunky jewelry covering her exposed breasts.

While some complimented her, saying, “SHE LOOKS AMAZING (as always)” and called her body “TEA,” slang for amazing, others called said, “What a needy exhibitionist,” and adding, “Don’t worry husband 5 or 6 will come along soon.”

This is not the first time that fans have come out in droves to tell her to stop dressing like women 20 years her junior.

At the 2024 Toronto Film Festival premiere of her movie “Unstoppable,” she wore a long silver Tamara Ralph dress with high splits on both sides, held together by big black velvet bows. The dress, which resembled a cut-out disco ball, revealed a bit of her side breast, toned thigh, and long legs.

The screening happened about two weeks after she filed for divorce from the “Air” actor, and critics accused her of “trying to get attention,” claiming her soon-to-be ex-husband “doesn’t care.”

She also caught heat online on her Instagram, when at the end of the summer, she did a photo dump from her time in the Hamptons, fans nicked-named her “Jenny back on the block” because of her frequent provocative poses, including a bathroom selfie where she is posing showing off her derriere in a white bathing suit.

The issue isn’t that Lopez doesn’t look great; it’s that some people think she’s more focused on showing off her body than addressing why her marriages keep failing.

In the past 30 years, Lopez has been married four times: to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck. Two of her divorces were due to “irreconcilable differences,” while her first two marriages reportedly ended as her career took off.

Noa told the Daily Mail he felt he was put second to her career, and he claimed that her team leaked stories blaming him for the breakup. Some now accuse Lopez of doing the same in her current marriage.

The divorce with Affleck isn’t finalized yet. While they share many assets, there reportedly was no prenuptial agreement, making the outcome uncertain.

Whether Lopez’s personal life will ever find the stability she seems to crave remains to be seen. What is known is that the world will be watching.