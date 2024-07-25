‘The Exact Reason Ben Dumped Her’: Jennifer Lopez Bombarded With Backlash After Ben Affleck Ditches Her Over-The-Top Birthday Celebration

Actress Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with a weekend of festivities, blending old-world charm with modern-day glamour, amid rumors about her and Ben Affleck’s split.

The highlight was a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons, New York, on July 20, leading up to her actual birthday on July 24.

The mother of twins shared footage of the occasion with her fans by posting a dramatic video montage on Instagram. This post gave fans a glimpse into the party, tapping into the beloved Shonda Rhimes Netflix show.

The post, captioned, “Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all,” a nod to Lady Whistledown’s famous catchphrase, positioned Lopez as the diamond of the evening.

Clearly, at her ball she was the season’s “diamond.”

Set to orchestral music, the video showed Lopez and her guests enjoying the Regency-era atmosphere. It featured the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” chart-topper singing into a microphone, guests dancing like it was a 19th-century English ball, and the “Atlas” star in various stunning outfits.

Lopez looked breathtaking in an embroidered ball gown with a corset and later changed into a mint green dress adorned with floral and gem-studded details.

The video ended with her blowing out candles on a four-tiered birthday cake, surrounded by sparklers.

The party was full of Bridgerton elements, including a string quartet and a Regency-era dance floor.

Lopez held court from a gilded throne, exuding regal elegance. Her guests included her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who wore period-appropriate attire, as well as close friends like “Sex & the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker and her co-star from “The Mother,” Lucy Paez.

Notably absent was Lopez’s husband.

Extra TV posted videos of the party, which sparked mixed reactions from fans. Some criticized the extravagance and honed in her husband not being there (and what that means to them).

“And this is why Ben Afleck is MIA. Dude just wants a quiet life away from the spotlight while she can’t get enough of it after all these years. Sad really,” a fan wrote.

Another critic stated, “This is the exact reason Ben dumped her,” as a fan replied, “Yes, and the fact she still doesn’t get it or care says a lot. Enough with the marriages already.”

Someone else said, “All that money can’t buy happiness. Does she have any family with her as it all looks so staged.”

Despite the backlash, many fans defended Lopez, pointing out that she has every right to celebrate how she wants, with one writing, “Her life, her $, her business… Ben can’t be at parties since there is [liquor will be there].”

Affleck has opened up about his battle with alcohol addiction and entering rehab twice for recovery. Others appreciated that the theme gave adult princess vibes, even as some thought it was juvenile.

“What is she 5 ? Her endless Birthday parties every f year,” one barked, as another said, “Drama queen wants all the attention. She will Never be happy.”

Another said, “She needs to just go away from the spotlight. That’s what ended her marriage. She craves the spotlight and yet, she is so overrated. No one is interested in her anymore.”

Many more of Lopez’s die-hard fans blotted out the hate with their well-wishes of happy birthday and showered her with love and positivity all over social media.

Jennifer Lopez at her 55th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/K5oBNdJbES — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 24, 2024

The night ended with a musical performance by the 2014 Billboard Icon Award winner, witnessed by friends and family. The celebration continued the next day at a Bridgehampton restaurant with a red and white gingham theme.

Guests enjoyed classic dishes like meatballs with ricotta, artichoke alla romano, chicken parm, spicy rigatoni alla vodka, and lobster benedict. Desserts included spumoni, limoncello cheesecake, and mini cannoli.

For the Sunday luncheon, according to Page Six, Lopez wore a stylish two-piece set from Zimmermann.

She sported a cropped white blouse with floral embellishments on the puffed sleeves and around the plunging neckline, paired with matching mini shorts that featured the same floral design.

(53 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez arriving at Arthur & Sons to have lunch with friends celebrating her 55th birthday – July 21, 2024

📸https://t.co/nmUnCwvfbV pic.twitter.com/0r7A6ASm8l — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) July 21, 2024

Rumors of an impending divorce continue to swirl around the couple, particularly since they don’t live together.

Multiple sources confirmed to People on July 21 that Affleck stayed on the West Coast and did not attend either the party or the brunch. The couple, who recently marked their second wedding anniversary without public acknowledgment, spent the day apart.

Fans have also noticed the sully look on Affleck’s face in photos of the couple captured by paparazzi.

On her actual birthday, Lopez opted for a more intimate celebration, sharing a mirror selfie in a bright white Gooseberry Intimates’ So Chic one-piece swimsuit on her social media, proving once again that she remains a style icon, unbothered by critics.