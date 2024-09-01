‘Jen On the Prowl for Her Next Husband’: Jennifer Lopez Appears ‘Unbothered’ By Ben Affleck Divorce as She Shows Off Her Assets In Spicy New Photos

This summer marked a season of transformation for Jennifer Lopez. The actress, fresh off the release of her new movie “Atlas,” which faced poor reviews despite being at the top of Netflix charts, and her separation from Ben Affleck, has found a renewed sense of joy.

Lopez took a break from social media after filing for divorce from the Marvel actor and she returned on Aug. 30 with a collection of memories from her summer, showcasing her newfound freedom.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be enjoying their freedom separately as they prepare for divorce court. (Photos: @jlo/Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

In one photo, the 55-year-old stuns in a sleek all-black turtleneck and jeans, playfully showing off the curves that once sparked rumors of a $27 million insurance policy.

Another photo captures her in a chic teal and white dress, seductively licking an ice cream cone at a counter. In a third shot, she gazes into her phone, her sun-kissed bronzed face framed by a bronze bikini top, golden sunglasses, and beach waves.

But perhaps the most eye-catching image is a bathroom selfie where she flaunts her famous figure in a white swimsuit through the mirror with her signature doe eyes shining at her fans.

The photos, which many view as her setting thirst traps, hint at a new chapter for Lopez, signaling her return as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes.

“Jen on the prowl for her next husband,” one person tweeted.

“You Back online fishing,” One X user wrote in disapproval. “You’re damn near 60 showing your ass on the internet and the divorce papers haven’t been signed. Your kids are getting cooked everywhere. It hey, let’s be extremely self centered and show no self awareness.”

A third comment read, “She’s already looking for her next victim.”

Another person tweeted, “Jenny back on the block.”

While some have expressed their thoughts on how Lopez has been handling life after filing for divorce from third husband, others commend her for moving forward and not letting public opinion hold her back.

Many of the comments reflected a couple of the statement pieces she posted between her pictures. One quote read, “Every is unfolding in divine order” and another across a t-shirt stated, “She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.”

“Unbothered queen!!” one tweet read in celebration of her current state of mind.

When ThatGrapeJuice.net posted those images on their page, one person said they saw through the affirmations of the post, writing, “I have found the ppl that are really unbothered don’t post pics on social media in fact you have to ask where are they.”

While it is unclear if Lopez is actually “unbothered,” many insiders close to her relationship with the “Daredevil” actor say that she has been unhappy with him for some time and that the slip was inevitable.

Jennifer Lopez posts a series of pictures from summer 2024 in massive photo dump. (Photos: @jlo/Instagram)

A recent report suggests that the 55-year-old entertainer believed Affleck had “mooched” off her success during their two-year marriage.

A purported insider, speaking anonymously, claimed to RadarOnline that Lopez covered many of their expenses, including private jets, hotels, meals, and even their $60 million mansion.

The source noted, “She’s adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels, and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas. The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion’s share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too.”

The couple first began dating in 2002, becoming the iconic “Bennifer,” before getting engaged and breaking up two years later. The two would go their own way and become married to other stars.

Affleck would go on to marry actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he would have three children. Lopez has been married three times, to Ojani Noa for less than a year in 1997 and to her second husband Chris Judd in 2002.

Lopez would later marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, with whom she would share a set of twins.

Affleck and Lopez later reconciled in 2021, eventually marrying in 2022. The marriage would be short lived, with the “Living Color” dancer filing for divorce on Aug. 20, citing April 26, 2024, as their separation date.

While Jenny from the Block’s images send a powerful message that she is moving on, it seems that so is her ex.

As previously reported, Affleck was spotted with a younger woman, former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 32-year-old daughter just days before news of their separation.

Though sources insisted Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy aren't dating, a new insider claimed the two first became friendly a few years ago. https://t.co/I8L0fy0WOw — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) September 1, 2024

Now recent pictures of Affleck looking happy and smiling in a very different way than he was during his marriage.

Paparazzi have captured him smiling and openly enjoying life as a bachelor during a fast-food delivery — proving to the world that JLo is not the only one unbothered and embracing freedom in their new life.