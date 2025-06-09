‘Desperate Attempt for Attention’: Jennifer Lopez’s Overexposed Look Has Fans Suggesting She’s Going Through a ‘Midlife Crisis’ After Ben Affleck Divorce

Critics are beyond fed up with Jennifer Lopez and her “absolutely disgusting” stage attire. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” entertainer left countless people speechless and others not so much when she headlined the World Pride Music Festival on June 6.

The two-day “global dance party” at the RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C., was her first major live performance since she opened the American Music Awards with a dance medley of the year’s most popular records last month.

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez sports revealing look during her performance that has fans in shock. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images,)

For the prideful occasion, Lopez wore an assortment of daringly high-cut leotards that created the illusion of her being in the buff, sans the fabric that covered her most delicate body parts.

Some of the sparkly and burlesque-inspired wardrobe, such as the skin-tone bikini-like two-piece, was designed by The Blonds, a New York-based clothing brand, and others, such as the black catsuit with skin-tone cutouts across her chest, midriff, pubic region, thighs, and butt, were the creation of fashion designer Rey Ortiz.

On Instagram, a fan gushed that it was “an amazing performance and you looked phenomenal!!”

“You slayed not only the outfits but every aspect of the show!!!! Tens across the board!!! so proud of you & eveything you stand for!!!” read a second reaction.

Lopez, 55, did not win over everyone, though. A gaggle of online trolls gleefully nitpicked the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s daring stage wear that some said “reeks of desperation.”

One person who loathed the overexposed attire wrote, “Jo’s desperate attempt for attention and relevancy makes us feel embarrassed for her. Pathetic and cringey.”

A second reaction took a personal jab at Lopez’s love life. That person commented, “Don’t think Ben is missing much. At a certain point you just start to look absolutely freaking ridiculous and she’s there.”

And, again, someone else remarked, “It’s so cringe when women at free bus pass age still cavort around like this. It just screams midlife crisis, and nobody thinks they look sexy or cool, just embarrassing. Ben had a lucky escape as I can imagine JLo is super high maintenance.”

Ben Affleck and Lopez divorced in January after two years of marriage.

Now, as it stands, the only thing keeping the exes tethered to each other is their former love nest. Their Beverly Hills mansion has been on the market since last summer. The massive property boasts a $60.8 million price tag, but Affleck is reportedly willing to slash the price by $8 million.

“He really just wants this to be sold so that he can cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined,” a purported insider told Daily Mail. The loose-lipped tipster also shared that “this house is the one last thing that is a symbol of their marriage… His marriage and divorce cost him millions, and what is another couple million? It is a small price to pay for Ben.”

Both parties have settled into new solo abodes, though there is some speculation that Lopez has continued to use their former residence as one of her homes.