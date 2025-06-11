‘No Wonder Ben Got Sick of Her’: Jennifer Lopez Turns Up the Heat with Another Overexposed Look While Silencing Critics—Fans Say She’s ‘Too Old’ for This

Jennifer Lopez is not batting an eye at her haters — she’s silencing them.

The entertainer is fresh off the heels of eye-catching appearances at the American Music Awards and World Pride Music Festival, where she donned stage ensembles that made conservatives blush and envious onlookers erupt with criticism.

Neither of those reactions has deterred the singer from continuing to flaunt her curves in outfits with deep plunging necklines and thong bottoms. Instead, Lopez, 55, is leaning into her right to be as sexy and revealing as she chooses.

Jennifer Lopez drops more racy photos of her revealing looks amid criticism about her wardrobe. (Photo: Jlo/Instagram; Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Her June 10 Instagram post highlighting her performance of “I’m Free” proves that very point. Lopez wore a fiery, sequined bikini-like outfit that showcased her shredded abs, ample legs, and cleavage, paired with a fringe and jewel-embellished cover-up.

“We all have the right to be who we want to be, and live our lives the way we want to live them. We have the right to be FREE. God gave us that right and nobody can take it away,” she wrote in the caption highlighting the Pride Festival performance.

Anyone with a hypercritical reaction was blocked from sharing their thoughts in her comment section that was limited — a function that Lopez’s team activated amid her separation from Ben Affleck in 2024.

A supporter gushed that she had “indomitable energy, timeless beauty, and unstoppable stage presence. #Icon.” A second nod of approval read, “The way you own the stage, no one comes close.”

Jennifer Lopez shares footage from her last performance on stage. (Photo: jlo/Instagram)

However limiting the comments only solved half of the issue of controlling the negative feedback.

Determined critics still managed to shred the “Kiss of the Spider Woman” star when the Daily Mail published a story examining two decades of Lopez’s seductive looks, from her viral Versace green jungle dress to bedazzled nude bodysuits. Internet trolls rejoiced as they remarked, “Oh Jen and her crazy crisis. !!!”

Two other critics said she was “Too old” to be wearing these types of looks, saying, “So embarrassing.”

On February 23, 2000, Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 42nd Grammy Awards wearing a green Versace silk chiffon dress, garnering worldwide media attention pic.twitter.com/DuFfOuyUhm — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) February 24, 2023

Another disapproving observer quipped, “Desperately sad attention seeking woman with crinkly knees.” A third individual sharply stated, “No wonder Ben got sick of her flashing her bottom.”

Lopez and Affleck reconnected in 2021, 17 years after they ended a highly scrutinized engagement. This time, though, they made it down the aisle in 2022 and divorced after two years in February 2025.

Jennifer Lopez wants everyone to know that Ben Affleck is doing just fine, despite always looking sad.



"Ben is doing alright — you don’t need to worry about Ben. Let me just tell you, he is good." pic.twitter.com/IsX6Tbixeu — Complex (@Complex) January 9, 2024

“Jenny From the Block” has since kept busy with movie roles, performances, and her upcoming Las Vegas residency, “Up All Night Live in Las Vegas,” which begins December 30.

In May, she told People, “It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy… Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good.”

Neither she nor Affleck has rebounded with confirmed new boos. Salacious reports continue to claim that Lopez is still pining over her ex, whom she remains tethered to via the pending sale of her and Affleck’s marital home.