‘Really? … Wow!’: Jennifer Lopez Erases the Final Emotional Reminder of Ben Affleck, and Fans Believe It’s Her Clearest Message Yet

Jennifer Lopez is finally settling into a new chapter — and this time, there’s no Ben Affleck in sight.

More than a year after her divorce from the Oscar winner was finalized in January 2025, the singer and actress is happily glowing.

Now that she’s wrapped her tour and celebrated her kids graduation from high school, Lopez can embrace the joy of soon becoming an empty nester.

Jennifer Lopez is embracing single life in her Barbie dream house while trying to finally close the chapter on Ben Affleck and their unsold mega-mansion. (Photos by Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Pierre Suu/GC Images)

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer officially moved into her newly renovated $18 million Hidden Hills estate. She debuted the lavish property this week through a series of glamorous poolside photos.

And she may be ready to erase the final emotiona tie to Affleck.

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The singer gave fans a glimpse of the tattoo she debuted during their second chance romance when she shared Memorial Day photos with her son, Max.

Dressed in a white crochet outfit holding her child, Lopez exposed part of the infinity-symbol tattoo on her ribcage. The design is still there — though it appears slightly different than before.

This reignited curiosity about whether she altered the ink of the infinity symbol, covered portions of it, or simply chose to keep a piece of that chapter intact.

“Really? said one person who had no clue about their timeline of dating since the early 2000s.

How Jennifer Lopez switched up her tattoo dedicated to Ben Affleck after their divorce https://t.co/YSWl3ksNCE pic.twitter.com/Gq6yJvVLr3 — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2026

Another said, Ben gifted her his portion of the marital home they were trying to sell to presumably cut any remaining ties. I doubt he has concerns about modifications to any tattoo of hers.”

The 56-year-old entertainer reportedly purchased the 8,600-square-foot equestrian compound in early 2025.

Now, after months of renovations, Lopez is showing fans what life looks like after “Bennifer 2.0.”

The Bronx bombshell shared the first images from inside the sprawling gated property during a private gathering.

Her twins Max and Emme, her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, longtime manager Benny Medina, and several close friends, attended.

In one image, the “On the Floor” singer posed in a white bikini beside the swimming pool at the two-story white mansion.

Jennifer Lopez has finally moved into her \$18 million dream home, the Barbie House, after leaving Ben Affleck's doomed \$60 million family home. pic.twitter.com/9OsytPKNYN — PrinkiPiglet (@KsuO66692) May 26, 2026

“Jennifer is living inside her new property and is thrilled about it because it is like her very own Barbie dream house,” the Daily Mail reports its unnamed insider said.

The tabloid’s source described the home as “girly and fun with pink and white colors, very feminine and yummy.”

The Hidden Hills estate sits on 2.5 acres and includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a guest house, pool house, home theater, hot tub, and a full equestrian setup complete with a five-stall barn and private riding arena.

The property was previously owned by Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty.

But the flashy new beginning comes as Lopez is still trying to close the book on one very expensive reminder of her marriage to Affleck.

The former couple’s massive Beverly Hills mansion — the 38,000-square-foot estate they bought together in 2023 for more than $60 million — has become a lingering headache.

After multiple failed attempts to sell the property, Lopez recently slashed the asking price from $68 million to just under $50 million.

And ironically, the final sale could become a financial twist Affleck may eventually regret.

According to reports, the actor transferred his entire share of the property to Lopez after their split, allegedly walking away without compensation. That means whatever profit eventually comes from the sale could belong solely to Lopez.

“Ben gave up his share for free,” one report claimed.

At the time, many believed Affleck simply wanted a clean emotional break from the relationship.

The actor had already moved out of the mansion in mid-2024 and relocated closer to the children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, Lopez has continued rebuilding her own life.

The divorce ended one of Hollywood’s most-watched romances. Lopez and Affleck met on the set of “Gigli,” got engaged, split in 2004, reunited in 2021, and married in 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.

The split forced Lopez to redefine her life outside marriage and the Bennifer spotlight. Friends say she spent the past year focusing on herself after her fourth divorce.

In 2025, they appeared together to promot her lead role in his movie, “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Jennifer Lopez wears bizarre dress while reuniting with ex husband Ben Affleck.



The pair reunited on the red carpet to promote their new film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman.’



Their appearance comes after JLO revealed divorcing Affleck was the “best thing that ever happened to me.” pic.twitter.com/TkVIe9wY4s — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 7, 2025

Now she’s promoting her new Netflix romantic comedy, “Office Romance” with Brett Goldstein about a workplace romance.

Daily Mail readers reacted to Lopez’s new mansion have been mixed. Some praised her ability to reinvent herself after another public breakup, while others questioned the over-the-top lifestyle.

“Barbie dream house, pink, feminine and frilly. Does JLo realize she’s 56? Ridiculous and so fake,” one person teased. Another added, “She’ll be in the new crib solo for 6 months before she defaults, 12 months if she Cougars.”

“Boy she sure does love herself. How could any man top that self love she demonstrates,” one quipped.

“I’ll give her this, she has a good ability to bounce back from many bombs, failures, doomed marriages. ‘Look at me, I’m carefree!’ is sending a message. ‘That was all in the past!’” one wrote.

Still, whether critics approve or not, Lopez appears determined to embrace her newest era — one mansion, one makeover, and one fresh start at a time.