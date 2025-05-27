‘That Is Why Ben Affleck Dumped Her’: Jennifer Lopez Lets Her Backside Hang Out In ‘Disgusting’ Outfit as Fans Claim She’s ‘Desperately Seeking Attention’ Since Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez set the internet ablaze with her eyebrow-raising performance and outfit changes during the 51st American Music Awards. The entertainer returned to the annual ceremony to take on hosting duties on May 26.

She first locked in the live audience and at-home viewers’ attention in a nude rhinestone-embellished catsuit for a seven-minute medley of choreography to some of the year’s most popular records.

Throughout the evening the actress draped her curves in an array of form-fitting gowns that showed off her toned midsection and plenty of cleavage in the front and back.

The latter became a huge topic of discussion among fans and critics. Lopez, 55, put her designer threads to the test in a black sequined jumpsuit. Her arms and entire back were uncovered in the low-rise wardrobe selection.

The boundary-pushing getup also served up a peek at her backside as it partially showcased the curve of her spine where it met her derrière. A blushing fan raved, “She is super fit and super hot and that’s a fact.”

Another supporter wrote that the singer was “flaunting it while she’s still got it!” However, the praise was drowned out by hecklers who thought the outfit was déclassé and age-inappropriate.

“Oh please. We don’t need to see the behinds of women pushing 60. Disgusting,” a reaction read, while another read, “Way too old to be dressing like that. Gross.”

One person took a personal dig at Lopez when they wrote she was “desperately seeking attention…that is why ben Affleck dumped her.” Similarly, someone else suggested, “Ben must feel so happy he left her.”

Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage in August 2024. The separation was finalized six months later in January 2025. The pair dubbed Bennifer 2.0 eloped during a midnight trip to Las Vegas in 2022. They reconnected romantically in 2021, over a decade after their first engagement ended amid media scrutiny.