‘Ben Affleck Punching the Air Right Now’: Jennifer Garner’s Heated Makeout Session with Longtime Boyfriend Fuels Rumors of Secret Engagement

Actress Jennifer Garner appears to be head over heels in love with her longtime boyfriend despite reports tying her to her ex.

The “Elektra” star was recently spotted by TMZ cameras in an intensely passionate moment with boyfriend, John Miller, outside his Los Angeles home. Judging by the photos, the two looked completely consumed by each other like teens riding the high of a first crush.

The intimate display of affection has sent a clear message to anyone still wondering about her relationship status or harboring hopes of a reunion with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner caught making out with her boyfriend amid rumors about her and Ben Affleck reuniting. (Photos by Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The candid moment captured by paparazzi showed Garner and Miller in their most natural state, far from the glitz and glamour of red carpet events.

TMZ readers couldn’t contain their excitement and support for the actress, flooding comment sections with praise for her relationship choices.

“Get a room already,” one reader enthusiastically wrote, while another said, “Ben Affleck punching the air right now.”

A few who did a double take thought Miller was Affleck writing, “Whewwww chile I thought that was Ben at first!!”

Another wondered, “Thought they broke up! They should get married and get rid of Ben hanging around except when he has to see the kids which should be at his house.”

A fifth person chimed in with admiration, stating, “I am really happy for her. She sets an example of how to deal with divorce, children, and exes. She is a real class act.”

The sentiment was echoed by yet another fan who noted, “Finally. She needed to put boundaries in her relationship with Ben. Her boyfriend is one patient man.”

Rumors about her and Miller getting married have been swirling for months.

Back in October 2024, the actress was photographed wearing a gold ring with a turquoise-like gemstone on her ring finger while driving her BMW. When she noticed the paparazzi, she smiled — further fueling speculation that she and Miller are planning to marry.

Though the couple has not publicly confirmed an engagement, an alleged insider told Life & Style in February that they’ve “considered themselves informally engaged for well over a year, and everyone who needs to know has been aware of their intention to tie the knot.”

According to the person, a wedding could happen as early as this summer, adding Miller has “proven, without a doubt, that he’s willing to stand by Jen through anything.”

The question is will this put to rest persistent tabloid speculation about a potential reconciliation between Garner and Affleck, who have been spending considerable time together following his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez?

The former couple, who share three children, have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship since their 2018 divorce, but recent sightings had gossip mills working overtime.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner dropped off their daughter, Violet Affleck, at Yale.



The happy family went out for dinner near the campus, and Fin Affleck joined them to celebrate their big sister's journey to college!



@BackgridUS #backgrid #benaffleck #jennifergarner pic.twitter.com/YXH6noXDHi — backgridus (@BackgridUS) August 20, 2024

In March, Affleck was spotted embracing Garner during a family outing at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California, with their children Fin and Sam present, leading some to wonder if their relationship had evolved beyond friendship.

However, those relaxed moments between the former spouses appear to be nothing more than the natural comfort between two people who share a deep history and mutual respect.

The “13 Going on 30” actress seems to be maintaining healthy boundaries while supporting Affleck through his personal struggles, particularly during his difficult split from Lopez.

Garner reportedly provided emotional support for Affleck during his marriage troubles, but sources indicate Miller had concerns about her relationship with Affleck.

Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Garner at a charity event for The Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles on Thanksgiving to help to feed the homeless.



The duo’s three children also participated at the event, as well as Sarah Paulson https://t.co/s8goUDXQ3U



(Instagram,… pic.twitter.com/pM1P6R8gEv — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 29, 2024

The relationship between Garner and Miller has been steadily building since 2018, weathering various storms, including constant media speculation about her relationship with Affleck.

Miller, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight, has shown remarkable patience and understanding throughout the years of scrutiny. Reports suggest that while he’s been supportive of Garner’s co-parenting responsibilities, he’s also been quietly hoping for clearer boundaries between his girlfriend and her ex-husband.

Despite past challenges, Jennifer Garner and John Miller appear stronger than ever.