‘He … Secretly Yearns to Get Her Back’: Ben Affleck Reportedly ‘Devastated’ By Ex Jennifer Garner’s Rumored Engagement Months After Spending the Holidays Together 

Ben Affleck might not be able to win his ex-wife back as some people suspect. The “Accountant 2” actor was previously married to “Daredevil” co-star Jennifer Garner for more than a decade.

The exes are parents to three kids: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, who divorced in 2018. The same year of their divorce, Garner began what has now become an off-and-on relationship with businessman John Miller.

Last year, rumors that the couple quietly became engaged surfaced amid Affleck’s most recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez after just two years of marriage.

Ben Affleck is reportedly upset about Jennifer Garner’s alleged engagement to her longtime boyfriend. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)



Garner has been seen wearing a gold wedding band in numerous photos over the past six months. Yet this past February, a reputed source for Life & Style magazine claimed, ”They’ve considered themselves informally engaged for well over a year, and everyone who needs to know has been aware of their intention to tie the knot.”

According to the unnamed tipster, a trip down the aisle could come this summer as the CEO has “proven, without a doubt, that he’s willing to stand by Jen through anything.” That includes months of speculation that Garner was wooed by her children’s father during his divorce.

Garner and Affleck spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together last year and were spotted appearing cozy with each other on multiple occasions since then. In March they shared an intimate moment after they were caught having a close embrace during an outing with their kids.

Miller reportedly was bothered that his lady was “running to Ben’s side.”

I’m not saying I’m a fan of JLO, because I’m not. She’s not a nice person & I’ve seen how she mistreats folks in the service industry BUT I’d like to remind everyone that Ben Affleck cheated on Jennifer Garner with The Nanny pic.twitter.com/tR13F6jU0M — #FREEBRITNEY (@instabucher) August 25, 2024

However, the reconciliation narrative has not been validated. In fact, RadarOnline is reporting it was told by a supposed insider that Affleck’s confession bombshells from 2018 have been haunting him as he reckons with the fact that Garner has moved on.

Seven years ago, the Academy Award winner came clean about his alleged affairs during a stint at The Canyons Treatment Center, where he sought help for alcohol addiction, the tabloid claims.

“He found the process really painful at the time, but he’s still haunted with the shame over it now. He hates he messed it up with Jennifer and secretly yearns to get her back,” the purported source told Radar.

“Ben is devastated by the rumors Jen is getting engaged to John and thinks his affairs confession totally ruined his chances of getting her back,” they added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent Easter together, hugged in public, and shared sweet family moments sparking major rumors! Ben was spotted carrying a mysterious tarot bag, while Jen looked totally at home. Watch closely because this comeback could be real! 💔💫 pic.twitter.com/PNii7Tsw3N — Discernatively (@discernatively) May 2, 2025

It was speculated that the “Batman” star had a fling with his children’s nanny, Christine Ouzounian, in 2015. That same year, Affleck and Garner announced their breakup. His representative said the nanny claims were “complete garbage and full of lies.”

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Garner said they had been separated for months when the purported scandal came to light. “She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation,” said the “Elektra” star.

She continued, “When his sun shines on you, you feel it. But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.” As for Garner’s boyfriend, he too is a co-parent. Miller and ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, share two children. They divorced in 2018 — the same year Garner and Affleck split.