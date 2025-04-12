‘Ben Is Always Over at the House’: Jennifer Garner Urged to Set Boundaries as She and Boyfriend John Miller Enter Couples Therapy Over Her Close Bond with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is continuing to cause problems in his ex-wife’s current relationship.

“The Accountant 2” star, who finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in February, has now become a point of demise to another relationship. Since his separation from Lopez in Aug. of last year, Affleck has been captured by paparazzi getting back close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The bad news is Garner is already spoken for and has been on and off since 2018. Her longtime boyfriend, John Miller, reportedly has grown tired of Affleck’s constant presence around and he’s reached his boiling point, according to RadarOnline. Many believe it’s the reason why Miller has yet to officially propose to his girlfriend of nearly eight years.

Jennifer Garner reportedly seeking couples therapy with her longtime boyfriend over her closeness with ex Ben Affleck. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

A supposed source that spoke with the outlet in their April 7 story said, “John has been so patient with the whole Ben situation, but it’s really grating on him. He loves Jennifer and doesn’t want to lose her, but there’s only so long he can stand having a third wheel in this relationship before he cracks.”

Now it looks like Garner and Miller are seeking other options to help with their complicated issues. “It’s becoming clear that therapy may be the only way they can resolve this issue, so they’re looking for a good counselor they can trust.”

According to the source, Miller has been asking the “Elektra” star to have more “boundaries” for quite some time now. Garner became a comfort for Affleck last year when things started going south for him and Lopez.

Fans responded to Miller’s alleged plea in the comments of Radar’s Instagram page.

One person said, “Jenn, stay away from from him! He has too many problems and is indecisive. Stick with your current guy…he’s the way better choice.”

A second said, “She has no boundaries!”

But suggested Miller cut his losses now and walk away from a battle he may never win. “When is John Miller going to realize he’s not Jennifer Garner’s true love. It’s Ben, and I’m sure she’s very conflicted about this. John can just as easily set boundaries for himself since he’s the only one who seems to be bothered,” wrote a third observer.



A fourth added, “Her loss big time, she has no respect for John or their relationship.”

Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller ‘isn’t thrilled’ about her ‘growing bond’ with ex Ben Affleck: ‘Feels like a third wheel’ https://t.co/xleZtuUiLE pic.twitter.com/bCG5Xh4cbV — Page Six (@PageSix) January 31, 2025

In February, shocking photos of Affleck with his arm around Garner’s waist as she shot a paintball gun surfaced on the Internet. The two were together celebrating their son Samuel’s 13th birthday celebration at Combat Paintball Park. They share two other children: Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 16, and Violet Anne Affleck, 19.

Miller seems to have an understanding that the two will always have some sort of ties to each other due to their children. But their closeness is getting to be too much for him to handle, tabloids claim.

“He’s not asking her to boot him from her life completely, but he’s sick and tired of being made to look like some sort of fool” said another unnamed insider. “Ben is always over at the house and usually stays for dinner, and he’s there on every holiday of the year, too. No matter how hard Garner tries to distance herself from Affleck, he hangs around like gum stuck to the bottom of her shoe.”

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018.

Like his girlfriend, Miller also is divorced. He was married to violinist Caroline Campbell for 13 years and separated for four before officially divorcing in 2018. They share two children.