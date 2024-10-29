‘Will Always Be Second to Ben’: Jennifer Garner’s Sparkling New Ring Sparks Engagement Buzz Amid Boyfriend’s Demands She Move on from Ben Affleck

While her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez ended in divorce, it seems that Jennifer Garner may be getting another chance at love after all.

After being seen with a gold ring on her ring finger — the one traditionally used for engagement and wedding bands — people are excited at the idea that the “Elektra” actress might finally be focusing on her own love life after years of prioritizing her three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, and her ex, Affleck, who reportedly leaned on her during his public split from the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer.

Garner began dating John Miller in 2018 after divorcing Affleck, to whom she had been married for 13 years. Many people have missed their relationship, focusing so much on her friendship with her children’s father.

But, since Saturday, Oct. 26, it seems that Garner and Miller’s love has made national headlines.

According to photographs on social media, the 52-year-old was rocking a gold and turquoise-like gemstone ring while driving her BMW.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 10: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are seen in Brentwood on June 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Popular celebrity news outlet Page Six even noticed that she “flashed a smile” when she saw cameras and possibly knew they caught a glimpse of the ring.

When the Daily Mail posted about the sighting, many of their fans voiced their opinions about her finally getting married again.

“Jennifer’s turn to be happy she deserves it,” one person wrote.

Someone else wrote, “If this is true then congratulations! Love to see her happy without the ex drama.”

When one person, referencing her ex’s drama, swiped, “At least she won’t be married four times like Jennifer L,” another said, “Only one less than JLo, so not far off. Plus she cheated on her first husband with Affleck, so yeah.”

Some people instantly went to her relationship with the “Air” actor, writing, “Poor guy knowing he will always be second to Ben,” and “If they are engaged, I hope John doesn’t mind his wife babysitting Ben all the time.”

Rumors have said that this is a concern for Miller.

Affleck and Garner have been close since they met on the set of “Pearl Harbor” in 2000. They started dating in 2004 and eventually married a year later.



Jennifer Garner sparks engagement rumors flashing mystery gold ring after 'wedding talk' with John Miller https://t.co/epl7OoyL4x — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 28, 2024

Because they share children and have been together for over two decades as lovers and/or friends, an alleged source told RadarOnline.com that Miller is not happy about how close the two seem.

“John’s argument is that Ben’s an adult and should figure it out without impinging on their life,” the reported insider said, adding, “Jen feels a sense of responsibility to Ben but John wants to marry her— and he feels there should only be two people in a marriage, not three.”

Miller is not an actor like Affleck. He is a tech mogul, serving as chairman of the tech company CaliGroup and CEO of CaliGroup’s portfolio company, PopID.

This is not the first time engagement rumors with Miller have made headlines.

While the couple started dating in 2018, they allegedly split for a couple of years but rekindled their romance in 2021.

She was previously spotted wearing a different gold ring in November 2021 while doing a live during the COVID-19 pandemic with her “13 Going on 30” co-star Judy Greer.

Neither Miller nor Garner has publicly confirmed if the ring is an engagement ring or if the two have made plans to walk down the aisle together.

Fans are looking at that very important fact. Many are saying the piece of jewelry might just be a “commitment ring” or something with a little less value. One wrote, “Sometimes a ring is simply a ring.”