‘He Cannot be Alone’: Ben Affleck’s Intimate Embrace of Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Fuels Claims He’s Itching for ‘Another Chance’ Even Though She’s Taken

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to spark speculation about a possible reunion after recently being spotted in an intimate moment during a family outing.

Weeks after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Affleck was seen embracing his ex-wife, Garner, drawing her in close at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California.

Their affectionate back and forth has fans wondering if they’re more than just co-parents.

In video footage obtained by the Daily Mail, Affleck, 52, is seen wrapping his arm around Garner’s waist as she focuses on the game, seemingly unfazed by his gesture. Their children, Fin, 16, and Sam, 13, were present, though their eldest, Violet, 19, was away at Yale.

After hanging out with their kids, many fans think that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are set to rekindle their relationship. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

The tender moment comes after months of reports that Garner has been Affleck’s emotional rock during his split from Lopez.

Affleck and Garner were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2018 but have remained close co-parents. However, insiders claim their recent interactions have been more intense.

“It became very clear to Ben after he reunited with JLo that she was not ‘the one who got away.’ She was also not the love of his life. Jen [Garner] was,” the Daily Mail reported it was told by an unnamed source. “Jen was there for him through his split, and she will always be there for him. They are best friends, and they share children together.”

Despite their undeniable chemistry, Affleck and Garner are not being reported as being officially back together.

“Ben is not Jen’s boyfriend, nor is he her husband anymore. John [Miller] is her partner, and she is happy in her relationship,” the Brit tabloid’s insider said. Still, they admitted, “Ben’s friends truly believe that if Jen and John split, he would get back together with her in a heartbeat. But that is not the case, and Ben respects her relationship with John.”

Public reaction to the footage has been split, with many readers from the Daily Mail and Page Six weighing in. Some are convinced that a reconciliation is inevitable.

“I just wish they’d get back together already. It’s obvious they want to,” one Page Six reader commented.

Another added, “He’s known her for more than 20 years, she’s the mother of his children, and she has his back no matter what. Glad to see them getting along.”

A third Post reader wrote, “This made me smile. Example of a great coparenting relationship. Love seeing Ben smile for a change!”

Others, however, were more skeptical.

“No Jennifer No . Not even for the kids . Maintain ex-spousal cordiality,” one said, as another added, “I doubt that Jennifer would go back. Remember when he said she was the reason he drank?”

Looking at Affleck’s track record, one person said, “He cannot be alone. It’s not about her (although she seems absolutely lovely).”

A source reportedly tells Page Six that a second chance with Garner is high on Affleck’s agenda.

The source tells the outlet that Affleck “would love another chance” with his ex-wife, however, “At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.”

The source goes on to explain, that the timing isn’t right for either party at the moment.

Explaining to the publication that, “Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapte.”

They added, “Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.”

Garner has been dating tech CEO John Miller since 2018, and has been rumored to be engaged with the businessman. Some reports suggest that Miller is uneasy about Affleck and Garner’s bond.

“Does it bother John when he sees the two of them being touchy-feely? Sure. It would get to anyone, but this is nothing new,” another Daily Mail anonymous mouthpiece said. “Ben and Jen have a unique relationship, especially for exes. He loves her more than any woman he has ever loved besides his mom. But he also accepts that this cannot be. Not while she is devoted to someone else.”

Jennifer Garner with boyfriend John Miller hold hands on lunch date in rare PDA moment pic.twitter.com/QCVR3971i6 — Ye (@ye_world_) November 7, 2023

The rekindled closeness comes as Affleck navigates the aftermath of his short-lived marriage to Lopez.

Bennifer’s relationship, which reignited in 2021 after nearly two decades apart, was troubled from the start. Reports indicate that even their honeymoon in Italy was marred by unhappiness.

By mid-2024, Affleck had moved out of their Beverly Hills home and into a rental in Brentwood, just two blocks from Garner.

Throughout his personal struggles, Affleck has relied heavily on Garner.

With their undeniable connection, many are left wondering: Is this just a strong friendship, or is there something more? While they haven’t publicly confirmed anything, their recent interactions suggest that, at the very least, Affleck and Garner’s bond is stronger than ever.