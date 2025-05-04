‘Someone’s Been Studying JLo’: Jennifer Garner Accused of Copying Jennifer Lopez’s Look in Alleged Bid to Get Ben Affleck Back

Some are calling Jennifer Garner, 53, a copycat after paparazzi caught her shopping in New York City in an olive-green wool sweater, stylish black sunglasses, and small hoop earrings.

The “Elektra” actress completed her look with form-fitting dark blue jeans and knee-high black leather boots while carrying a taupe-colored tote bag.

While the mother of three was enjoying some solo time, pounding the pavement in the Big Apple and swiping her credit card on a few items, her fashion choices have sparked conversation among fans and media outlets.

The Daily Mail suggested that Garner might be getting style tips from Jennifer Lopez, the second ex-wife of Ben Affleck — a man both women were married to.

Jennifer Garner looks like she's taking style tips from Ben's ex JLo as she models hoop earrings and skinny jeans https://t.co/pcep76ao5I — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 25, 2025

One person said, “Jennifer Garner has never been a Fashionista,” while another noted, “The resemblance is uncanny.”

This observation has ignited discussions about similarities between the two actresses’s fashion choices, with some fans taking to social media to share side-by-side comparisons of their outfits from various events and time periods.

One Twitter user pointed out, “Here’s a more recent one. Jennifer Lopez wore this look in November 2024 while Jennifer Garner did a version of it recently in April 2025 down to the small handbag.” The observation suggests that the semblance between their styles might be more than coincidental.

The person continued, delving deeper into the history of these alleged style similarities, tweeting, “And if you think this is new, you haven’t been paying attention to the way Jennifer Garner has been obsessed with Jennifer Lopez from the beginning. JLo wore this dress to the Maid in Manhattan premiere in 2002. In 2003 Jennifer Garner wore a similar dress to the Daredevil premier.”

And if you think this is new, you haven’t been paying attention to the way Jennifer Garner has been obsessed with Jennifer Lopez from the beginning. JLo wore this dress to the Maid in Manhattan premier in 2002. In 2003 Jennifer Garner wore a similar dress to the Daredevil premier pic.twitter.com/NkwrDFYCpe — brightstardigitalprints (@brightstarprint) April 25, 2025

The same person continued their analysis with additional examples: “The next one is a clear inspiration. May 2023 and Jennifer Lopez is seen wearing wide-leg trousers, a white t-shirt and a cardigan with buttons. Then we have Jennifer Garner in June 2024 wearing wide-leg trousers, a white shirt and a jacket with buttons.”

The next one is a clear inspiration. May 2023 and Jennifer Lopez is seen wearing wide leg trousers, a white t-shirt and a cardigan with buttons. Then we have Jennifer Garner in June 2024 wearing wide leg trousers, a white shirt and a jacket with buttons. pic.twitter.com/l6F9959I6O — brightstardigitalprints (@brightstarprint) April 25, 2025

They added yet another observation about their style choices: “June 2021, and here’s Jennifer Lopez wearing a look she has worn many times: shorts with a blazer. And then here’s Jennifer Garner in Nov 2022 in a shorts and blazer combination. Someone’s been studying JLo’s look down hard.”

June 2021, and here’s Jennifer Lopez wearing a look she has worn many times: shorts with a blazer. And then here’s Jennifer Garner in Nov 2022 in a shorts and blazer combination. Someone’s been studying JLo’s look down hard. pic.twitter.com/F54NtKbqtu — brightstardigitalprints (@brightstarprint) April 25, 2025

Not everyone agreed with these comparisons, however.

One person strongly opposed the suggestion, tweeting, “Where is this slob and dirty Garner, who wears torn and old panties and where is the Icon of Style and Fashion, the Beautiful and Inimitable JENNIFER LOPEZ.”

Beyond fashion comparisons, these two prominent actresses share more than just similar tastes in clothing. The obvious is that they share the same taste in men, as both married the “Good Will Hunting” Oscar winner.

In March 2025, Affleck praised his co-parenting relationship with Garner during an interview with British GQ, stating, “I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well.”

This mutual respect appears to have extended to Lopez during her relationship with Affleck.

In 2022, Lopez referred to Garner as “an amazing co-parent” and expressed her hope that her children would find “a new ally” in Affleck, while his children would find one in her. Even after Lopez and Affleck’s split, the three reportedly worked together to ensure their blended family’s children remain connected.

In a new interview, Jennifer Lopez opened up about raising children in a blended family, referring to Jennifer Garner as "an amazing co-parent," and saying they work really well together. pic.twitter.com/sL3LXWb2zh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 9, 2022

However, this close relationship between Garner and Affleck has reportedly caused tension in Garner’s relationship with John Miller.

According to RadarOnline, Miller has “grown tired of Affleck’s constant presence” and is reaching his “boiling point” after nearly eight years of dating Garner. The situation has become so strained that the couple is reportedly seeking therapy to address these boundary issues.