‘And Y’all Said JLo was the Attention Seeker’: Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend Allegedly Upset Over Her Continued Support for Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Since Divorce from Jennifer Lopez

While Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have been hanging out again in recent months, Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, is quietly hoping the two would put some distance between each other.

Tabloids suggest Miller is feeling troubled about Garner being a continued space of comfort for Affleck, now that his divorce from Jennifer Lopez has been finalized since January. Garner and Affleck share three children between the ages of 12-19, and they frequently attend their kids’ events and school activities together.

Yet, according to what the Daily Mail is claiming is its unnamed source, Garner’s boyfriend is feeling uneasy about his girlfriend playing “mediator” for her ex.

In a Feb. 24 report, the reputed insider revealed, “John is trying to deal with Ben and Jen’s relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it’s very hard to do that. He knows that Ben has to be around as a father and he is more than OK with that, but he wants to be the man in the relationship.

“John only talks about Ben when Jen talks about Ben or when their kids talk about him. He doesn’t bring him up unprompted,” said the source.

Seeing as Affleck is known to double back on his exes, Miller’s purported discomfort is not coming out of nowhere.

After meeting on the set of their film “Gigli” in 2002, Affleck and Lopez had a fast engagement, with the actor proposing late that same year. However, by September 2003, the two postponed their wedding due to “excessive media attention.” They split for what was thought to be for good in January 2004.

Almost 20 years later, they got back together again in 2021 and married in 2022.

As for Affleck and Garner, one of the major moments they were spotted hanging out again was last year on Aug. 15 when Garner visited him for his birthday. She arrived at his rental home wearing casual clothing and in good spirits. She even waved to paparazzi.

The visit occurred five days before Lopez filed for divorce from the “Hypnotic” actor on Aug. 20. The day marked the two-year anniversary of the couple’s second lavish wedding on Affleck’s estate in South Georgia.

In October, the three made headlines again when Affleck and Garner arrived together for one of their children’s school events, with Lopez later attending the same event.

The next month, Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2015, also served meals together in Skid Row for Thanksgiving. And there have been other causal hangouts since — all of which tabloids have speculated caused Miller’s discomfort to grow.

This is not the first time Miller was reported to have had concerns. Last summer Daily Mail reported that another of its unidentified sources said he’s told Garner that she did not need to involve herself so much in the breakup of Affleck and Lopez.

The purported tipster said in a June report, “He cares deeply for Ben and sympathises with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone.”

Fans mostly sided with Miller in the comments of Daily Mail’s latest report.

One person said, “Three people is too many for a relationship. Ben is too emotionally unstable to be in any relationship except maybe the father role.”

Another person wrote, “Jen and Ben have a strange relationship for two exes. Amicable is one thing, codependent is another. Hard for another partner to really compete.”

“And y’all claimed JLO was the attention seeker.. when in reality it’s these two,” said a third, while a fourth added, “Miller tolerates more than I would.”

Miller and Garner have reportedly been dating since 2018. Around October of last year, Garner sparked engagement rumors after she was seen out wearing a gold ring on her finger. However, the couple has not confirmed the speculation.