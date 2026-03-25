‘Take Him for Everything’: Jennifer Lopez Invites a Fan Onstage, Then Instantly Regrets It as Memories of Her Ex-Husband Hit Like a Gut Punch

Jennifer Lopez recently proved she can laugh at what once broke her heart during one of her Las Vegas residency shows.

Her love life has been a whirlwind, and even as she seems to be taking a break from dating, her past relationships continue to make waves.

The singer-actress was first married to Ojani Noa for less than a year before dating Sean “Diddy” Combs from 1999 to 2001. A brief 10-month marriage to backup dancer Chris Judd followed, along with an engagement to Ben Affleck that ended in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez fans were stunned after coming face-to-face with a man who has the same name as her most recent ex-husband. (Photo: jlo/Instagram.)

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Marc Anthony became Lopez’s next long-term partner, with their seven-year marriage ending in 2011 after welcoming twins. She later dated dancer Casper Smart, then MLB star Alex Rodriguez, becoming engaged in 2017 before splitting in 2021. That same year, Lopez reunited with Affleck, marrying him in 2022, only to finalize their divorce by January 2025.

The ups and downs of love have seemingly left Lopez wanting to focus on herself, but she can’t seem to escape her past relationships. She was recently reminded of her most recent ex at her show in Las Vegas and was caught on camera giving a catty reaction to the moment.

On March 23, DeuxMoi’s Instagram page shared a video of a vignette from her performance of “Louboutins.” During the moment, she was scouring the audience in search of a lucky person to join her onstage. Finally, one man was chosen, but Lopez soon regretted the pick.

As the man made his way to the stage, Lopez said into the mic, “Oh yes. Look at this guy. We gon’ take him for everything he’s got.”

Once he reached the stage and started walking over to her, the singer’s dancers playfully stop him and touch his upper body while showing him off to the audience.

“Bring him over here,” the “Enough” actress says. As the man approached her, she asked, “What’s your name?” Quickly, he responds, “Ben.”

Lopez says, “Ben!? Ugh,” while simultaneously furrowing her eyebrows and cocking her head to the side.

“Come here,” she says, guiding him under the rope before letting out a roaring laugh at the coincidence that this man from the audience shared the same first name as her ex-husband.

Lopez’s fans joined in on the fun by sharing their own reactions to Deux Moi’s clip.

One commented, “There’s nothing better than laughing at yourself and your misfortunes.” Someone else jokingly said, “She has PTSD.”

A third who wasn’t a fan of Lopez’s reaction said, “Idk I think it’s pretty tacky that she does stuff like this, I guess it’s part of her show. She wouldn’t be laughing if the roles were reversed.”

Lopez and Affleck have kept things pretty cordial since divorcing and haven’t seemed to badmouth each other, even hanging out with their respective kids together after the split.

Lopez has an 18-year-old twin daughter and son with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has his two daughters and son, all born during his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.

This month, she spoke with “Nightline” host Juju Chang, who questioned the status of her love life by asking if she is “dating up a storm.”

“No, I’m not,” Lopez responded before quickly chuckling. “God forbid I don’t want to ruin anything. It’s so nice right now. I’m so happy.It’s the best. I just feel really good right now. And that was a scary thing for me when I was younger. I was always really afraid to be alone.”

So it looks like the 56-year-old Jennifer Lopez is staying single for a while. But never say never because she loves being loved and in love.