‘I Hope JLo Asked Santa for Some Dignity’: J.Lo Shows Up as Ben Affleck Arrives With Jennifer Garner in an Awkward School Run-In — Until His Teen Son Steps In

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner were brought together under one roof recently, and it’s all because of their children.

On the evening of Friday, Dec. 12, Lopez attended a school play in Los Angeles that her daughter Emme Muñiz was cast in. Affleck — whom Lopez was last married to — also showed up, arriving in the same vehicle with his other ex-wife Garner. He and Garner were there to support their daughter Seraphina, who attends the same school as Emme and was cast in the same play.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite at their children’s school play event. (Photos: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Lopez arrived separately from Affleck and Garner while the latter two walked in with their son Samuel, 13. Though she didn’t come with any special partners, the “Enough” actress was not alone. Her manager Benny Medina and her mother Guadalupe accompanied her.

It appears that Lopez never publicly came in contact with her ex-husband even when they were photographed just a few steps away from each other outside.

Affleck and Garner’s son Samuel, however, made sure to go and speak to his former stepmother. Lopez was pictured smiling during her chat with her ex’s son, indicating that they had a pleasant interaction.

By the end of the event, Lopez left with the people she came with, while Affleck and Garner left together as well.

Some online trolls on the Daily Mail called Lopez out with claims that the actress-singer looked desperate at the school event.

One person said, “I hope Jlo asked Santa for some dignity for Christmas. 2026 needs to be her year for self respect, self love and self awareness. She just comes across so desperate and pathetic. The very least she could have down were drag her kids with her. Maybe it wouldn’t have been so awkward. A man has dumped you twice he is just not into you. Time to move on.”

Someone else felt Lopez was doing too much with her outfit. She had on a tan blazer with either a lacy top or undergarment underneath that had a low neckline.

In response to that look the person said, “If you go to a school play with your breasts protruding then you want attention! Narcissistic behaviour, how about letting the focus be on your child for a change?”

On Page Six, another person chose to view the situation positively. They said, “They seem fine with each other, amicable enough..they prob talk to each other inside, just because the papz not caught any pictures of them talking to each other, media made a drama out of it.”

Someone else relieved Lopez of some of the backlash by handing some to Affleck. They said, “This guy is like a ping-pong ball bouncing from one ex-wife to another — come on, who thinks this is normal?”

Affleck and Lopez’s romantic history begins in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film “Gilgi.” That same year they got engaged but in 2004 they called off the entire wedding.

Lopez pursued other relationships after that, which resulted in two more engagements, and one marriage. She was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. He is the father of Lopez’s twin children Emme and Max Muñiz, 17.

On the other hand, following his first failed relationship to Lopez, Affleck married Garner. They had three children together, Violet Affleck, 20, Seraphina Affleck, 16, and Samuel. Their marriage lasted 10 years before they decided to separate in 2015 and officially divorce in 2018.

In 2021, Lopez and Affleck got back together and officially tied the knot in 2022. But that marriage met its demise in 2024 when the “I’m Real” singer filed for divorce.

Since their breakup Affleck has been spotted hanging around Garner again despite her relationship with longtime boyfriend John Miller. Their amicable status seems predominately attributable to the fact they share three children.