‘Beating J.Lo at Her Own Game’: Jennifer Garner Ditches Her Clean-Cut Image, Fans Wonder If She’s Competing with Ben Affleck’s Other Ex-Wife

Jennifer Garner‘s latest magazine spread has the internet shocked over her shocking peek-a-boo look.

The “Elecktra” actress, who typically dresses in more modest attire, surprised fans with a cheeky photoshoot for her latest feature with Marie Claire UK. In addition to boasting about her career and personal life, Garner made a rare comment about her ex-husband Ben Affleck that left the boundaries between past and present feeling less defined than expected.

Jennifer Garner opens up about what was so ‘hard’ about her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck, who later went back to Jennifer Lopez for round two at love (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In the images published on Jan. 7, Garner posed against a blank wall in a black embellished puffer jacket, paired with a black fringe maxi skirt and maroon pumps. The outfit was largely simple and chic, but Garner added a touch of heat with one particular pose.

The skirt’s fringe-heavy construction left little margin for movement, with gaps forming that exposed skin in several shots, revealing long stretches of leg and a brief glimpse of her backside.

In one image, the mother of three leaned against a wall, looking to the side with one ankle crossed over the other. The skirt split high at the top, exposing her hip area, which was largely covered by black micro shorts, though part of her backside remained visible.

Jennifer Garner for Marie Claire UK #editorial pic.twitter.com/ouPz2yvIdW — Magazine Covers ☀ (@_MagazineCovers) January 8, 2026

Garner’s jaw-dropping look received mixed reviews in the Daily Mail’s comments section under its article about the photos.

One person said, “Nobody wants to see JG’s side but. What is she doing LOL.”

Someone else who felt similar typed, “So 2026 isn’t the year the ‘look at my bum’ trend is over.”

A few other social media users compared her to her ex Ben Affleck’s other ex, Jennifer Lopez, who’s known for her provocative posing and revealing wardrobe.

“Stop it, Jennifer. Unlike Lopez, you have nothing to prove, you are a very beautiful woman,” said one person. Another said, “She’s beating JLo at her game – she, too, started talking about divorce from Ben, relationship with Ben, etc and, suddenly, she is all over in Ben’s news, obscuring JLo. What a relief !”

A fifth person added, “She looks like Jlo in those pics. Actually better. She is a class act and Ben is lucky to have her in his camp, considering she’s an ex.”

In her Marie Claire interview, Garner briefly addressed her marriage to Affleck, which began in 2005 and ended 13 years later. The former couple share three children: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13.

Garner said she has long avoided engaging with tabloid speculation, a choice that became deliberate after she and Affleck publicly announced their split in 2015. Ignoring the noise, she explained, ultimately became a form of protection as attention around their divorce intensified.

“You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle,” she explained, “and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.”

Following their breakup, Garner began dating John Miller, the CEO of Caligroup, in 2018, and Affleck went back to his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez — whom he married in spring 2022 and divorced in early 2025.

Garner and Affleck have been able to maintain a friendship, which many believe crossed the boundaries of exes and co-parents, even while he was married to Lopez. All three parties went trick-or-treating with their kids in 2022, which included Lopez’s twins Emmy and Max, whom she had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

However, Garner and Affleck’s closeness seemed to grow in the months leading up to Lopez filing for divorce from Affleck in 2024. Garner and her ex were spotted hanging out multiple times, sometimes in the company of their children and other times without.

Garner and Affleck have been seen riding together to their kids’ recitals a few times, and even Lopez has shown up at some of those events, since her children attend the same school.

#BenAffleck had an awkward run-in with #JenniferLopez at a school play where their children, Fin and Emme, performed together. #JenniferLopez attended with her manager, Benny Medina, and her mother, Guadalupe, while Affleck arrived with Jennifer Garner and their son, Sam.



📷:… pic.twitter.com/rYzNgnkghc — backgridus (@BackgridUS) December 15, 2025

Tabloids then began reporting that Garner’s boyfriend felt uneasy about how often she and her “Daredevil” co-star were together. Some headlines even claimed that he gave her an “ultimatum” after pictures surfaced of Affleck’s arm around Garner’s waist when they went to a paintball park to celebrate their son’s 13th birthday.

It’s unclear if they’ve worked through their alleged trust issues, but Garner still seems to be with her boyfriend and also maintains a co-parenting relationship with Affleck.