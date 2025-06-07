‘The Kid Looks 18 Already’: North West Stuns Fans with Bold New Look While Out with Mom Kim Kardashian In New Photos

North West is growing up and getting her own style.

The 11-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was seen hanging out with her mom in Malibu on Wednesday, June 4, and had heads turning after revealing a new look.

The preteen who normally wears her hair in black in pigtails or updos stepped out with her mom wearing a stylish cyan blue colored wig. She appeared to keep things low-key with her outfit by choosing to wear a black hoodie, black shorts, and shades.

But it’s difficult to maintain that low profile when you’re out with your mom or dad if they happen to be a global influencer.

Kim Kardashian shunned for letting daughter walk around with blue hair. (Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram)

It’s not North’s first time rocking blue hair, but these new paparazzi photos seem to be a shock for some fans who might have been seeing her with the hair color for the first time. Some people weren’t a fan of the look at all and weren’t afraid to express that.

In the comments of The Daily Mail’s report about the photos, one person wrote, “Sad that an 11 year old child, North, is living life like an 18 year old. I would be protecting my child from unnecessary chemicals at that young age.”

Someone else replied writing, “It could just be a wig, but still a no.”

A third claimed, “Yeah a blue wig. Oh sooo shocking. Kim allows North to look older because it makes her feel like she has a friend. Kim wants men to look at North as an adult, ching ching. You know the type she’s attracting, this is a weird boost to Kim’s ego. She’s like her mom Krusty Kris, who says pimpin ain’t easy, it is.”

Kim Kardashian's daughter North, 11, debuts startling new look as they dine at Malibu hotspot https://t.co/dpDqzhrdZg — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 6, 2025

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, who has six children, was called out by Ray J two years ago over his and Kardashian’s 2007 sex tape. The two were dating at the time when it was made and Ray J claims that it was Kardashian’s mother that orchestrated the leak to the public that catapulted Kardashian’s career.

But the infamous family ran with their story that the tape was leaked to the internet and was an embarrassment for her. Those who believe Ray J’s side of the story accuse Jenner of “pimping” out her daughter for fame. Now they are comparing Kim’s actions with her daughter North to Jenner’s actions with Kim.

One commenter who wasn’t a fan of her hair color said, “11 years old learning how to brand herself with a clothing line? Honestly, the kid looks 18 already.”

Another drew comparisons to her dad calling her “Little Kanye.”

North, whose personality many compare to that of her often controversial father, rap artist Kanye West, has also adopted her fashion traits from him as well. Not only did she tell Interview Magazine last year that she aspires to start her own clothing line — like her father has done with Yeezy — but she’ll also give her mother critiques on her outfits, something West would do as well when they were an item.

Kardashian, 44, described to Vogue last month how her eldest daughter uses her voice when it comes to her outfits.

“She’s a big critiquer, but it’s pretty good, you know, her critiquing,” the mother of four said. “But you know just be yourself, right? She’s … also, I think, in a really positive place, like vibe, right now, where it’s just like, ‘Hey, even if that’s not my style, I’m not going to critique that because just be you and if you like that then that’s what you should be into.'”