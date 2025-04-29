‘She Looks So Much Older’: North West Stuns Fans as She Appears Taller Than Mom Kim Kardashian In New Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, has left fans doing a double take after recent photos showed the 11-year-old towering over her famous mother.

The preteen was photographed exiting the PureLux Scalp Spa in Los Angeles alongside her mom, with many stunned at the noticeable height difference between the pair.

On Sunday, April 27, the mother-daughter duo were spotted in matching pink-and-white striped pajama sets, paired with white socks and black slides.

Fans zoom in on new photos of North West and her mom Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Kim, 44, elevated her look with a black trench coat, silver purse, and black sunglasses, while North showed off her emerging personal style with layered necklaces and stud earrings. The reality star wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo, while North kept her hair covered in a bonnet following their pampering session.

“Dang she got tall,” wrote one amazed commenter when Page Six shared the images on Instagram, echoing the sentiment of many who were surprised by North’s growth spurt.

The SKIMS founder stands just 5 feet 2, a height her eldest child apparently has already surpassed despite being only 11 years old.

“11???? Zoom in she looks so much older maybe just the face she is making,” said one person.

Another commenter reflected on Kim’s parenting journey without Kanye’s consistent presence since the divorce, noting, “Raising a blk daughter gotta be hard for her I know it,” acknowledging the challenges Kim has faced after claiming she often feels like a single mother due to Kanye frequently spending extended periods out of the country.

“She looks just like her dad,” said one person while another noted, “Looking more like Kim in these photos though. Very pretty.”

The reaction from Daily Mail readers took a more critical turn, with one writing, “North West is way too grown up for 11 and her mother is to blame.”

Another took issue with the luxury outing itself, commenting, “Nevermind her height, why is the child never in school getting an education? Spa days at 11 years old, honestly! And these celebs wonder why their kids grow up dysfunctional and useless.”

Their spa day wasn’t a modest affair.

The PureLux Scalp Spa offers signature treatments ranging from $138 for a 60-minute scalp massage to $198 for a 90-minute session with additional services. Their most luxurious offerings can cost between $268 and $725. Kim is reportedly a regular at the establishment, having previously treated both North and grandmother Kris Jenner to special sessions documented on social media.

North’s striking height milestone comes during what appears to be a healing period in her relationship with her mother.

Kim has previously opened up about the difficulties they faced following her high-profile divorce from Kanye West, revealing that North directed a lot of anger at her mother.

North West steals the show at Kanye’s 'Vultures' Miami Listening Party, delivering a beautiful father-daughter moment on stage! 🥹🔥 pic.twitter.com/J6p8TyjvcC — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) December 13, 2023

“She was mad at me for a year,” Kim has admitted, describing the situation as “really hard” and noting that North often blamed her for the changes in their family dynamic.

Kim’s parenting style with North has drawn considerable public attention, particularly her tendency to allow her daughter significant freedom for self-expression.

This more permissive approach has resulted in some memorable moments, including North candidly criticizing her mother’s Met Gala outfit, saying it made Kim look like “a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped.”

Despite these challenges, Kim has shared that her relationship with North has strengthened over time, with her daughter now appreciating her in new ways as they continue to navigate their evolving bond.

North isn’t the only celebrity child surprising fans with a sudden growth spurt. Recently, NBA star Stephen Curry’s daughter Riley, who will turn 13 in July, was spotted in the stands during a Warriors game looking nearly as tall as her 5-foot-8 mother, Ayesha Curry.

The sight of Riley, who many remember as the adorable toddler stealing the spotlight during press conferences in 2015, left social media users equally amazed at how quickly time passes.

As North continues to develop both physically and in her public persona, her height milestone represents just one aspect of her journey as she forms her own identity under the watchful eyes of millions of fans who have followed her since birth.

Through both challenging times and heartwarming mother-daughter moments like their matching pajama spa day, the relationship between Kim and North continues to evolve in the public spotlight.