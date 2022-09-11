‘I Don’t Know What the F–k You Think This Is‘: Ray J Sends the Internet Into Frenzy, Posts Alleged Contract and Text Messages to Show Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Participated in Releasing Sex Tape 

Ray J Norwood is calling out Kris Jenner and his ex Kim Kardashian once again for the lies they continue to tell the public about their alleged participation in the infamous sex tape.

Norwood and Kardashian reportedly dated for three years until 2006. In 2007, a year after the pair’s breakup, the sex tape was released. At the time of the tape’s release, news outlets and the Kardashian family reported that Norwood had put it out and still held a second version. Something the father of two has denied.

(From left) Ray J Norwood, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian (Photos :YouTube/screenshot, @krisjenner/Instagram)

Norwood’s recent rant stems from Jenner taking a lie detector test during her guest appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden.”

During the Sept. 8 episode, the 66-year-old was asked a series of uneasy questions, including if she helped leak her daughter Kim Kardashian’s sex tape. Jenner responded that she wasn’t involved in the tape going public, and the test examiner determined that Jenner was telling the truth.

Two days later, on Sept. 10, Norwood took to Instagram to clear his name by accusing both Jenner and Kardashian of trying to defame his character by continuously bringing up the tape on their reality show. At the same time, the 41-year-old also accused Jenner and Kardashian of trying to paint him as a liar.

Ray J Norwood calls out Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner. @rayj/Instagram

He said in a black and white video, “I don’t know what the f–k you think this is, but you have f–ked with the wrong person. Period … You done f–ked with the wrong Black man. I was just gonna handle this s–t legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when YOU know what’s up.”

Also, in the video, Norwood claimed that he would be releasing receipts such as contracts with Kardashian’s alleged signature. In the post’s caption, Norwood questioned the accuracy of Jenner’s lie detector and the examiner John Grogan.

While calling the CBS network, he said, “John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. He’s been convicted of twenty-six counts of fraud and had his P.I. license pulled from him, and he simply became a world-known polygraph examiner. It’s all B.S.”

Norwood added, “He never graduated from a polygraph school, and everyone knows him for what he is, and I can’t believe he has the things to go on a radio show, have people like me listen, and expect not to be disclosed. THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKEN HER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!!”

Later that night, Norwood uploaded a 28-minute Instagram Live. In a short clip that ultimately made its rounds on social media blog sites, the reality star claimed that there are different versions of the sex tape and that Jenner picked the one released to the public.

He said, “Kim Kardashian got her handwriting and fingerprints all over my contract… When you look at my signature and her signature on my deliverables, that s–t will say sex tape number one and sex tape number two.”

Norwood continued, “Her mama made us go shoot it for safety. She watched them mother f–ker and said, ‘Hey we are going to go with the first one because the first one is better. It gives my daughter a better look. Then that second one I made y’all go do.’ But you watched it and made a decision. You get on whatever you show you were on and take a lie detector test with a fraud.”

Since then, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have yet to publicly address Norwood’s new claims.