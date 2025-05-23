‘I Thought It Was Kim’: Kris Jenner’s New Face Transformation Has Fans Once Again Saying She’s Competing with Her Kids

Kris Jenner‘s latest public appearance has left fans completely bewildered, with many unable to distinguish the 69-year-old reality star from her own daughters.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family empire looked so dramatically different that fans across social media began doing double takes, with many mistaking her for her own daughters.

What started as speculation about her youthful glow has now been confirmed as the work of a skilled plastic surgeon, sparking a widespread conversation about aging, beauty standards, and family resemblance.

Social Media wonders why Kris Jenner keeps getting her face “refreshed” to look as young as her daughters. (Photo Instagram @krisjenner)

A few months ago, a source claimed that Jenner had undergone various cosmetic procedures to keep up with her influencer daughters, adding that she’s deeply insecure about aging in an industry that prioritizes youth.

The transformation became the talk of the internet as she shared photos from her Parisian getaway for Lauren Sánchez’s bridal shower and to handle business with her daughter Kim Kardashian.

According to People, the duo had traveled to France a few days earlier for Kim’s court appearance related to her 2016 robbery case, but it was Kris’ dramatically refreshed look that dominated headlines.

In recent months, the businesswoman has been sharing more photos showcasing her new appearance, which many have noted bears striking similarities to her supermodel daughters.

Page Six confirmed that Jenner underwent aesthetic enhancements from plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine in New York City, though the specific procedures remain undisclosed.

Fan reactions on People’s Instagram poured in immediately, with one Instagram user writing, “Good grief I thought it was Kim.”

The confusion was widespread, as another commenter expressed gratitude for the honesty, stating, “Thank you for not saying it was olive oil or long walks at the beach.”

Dr. Levine, an Upper East Side-based surgeon, has built a reputation as Hollywood’s go-to expert for natural-looking facial enhancements.

The board-certified aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon graduated from NYU Medical School and opened his practice in 2019 after working with established plastic surgeon Daniel C. Baker. His client roster includes A-list actors and supermodels, with his website highlighting specializations in facelifts, breast augmentations, and body contouring.

Kris Jenner’s new plastic surgery looks so good WHAT like I’m sure we’re still seeing the pictures with filters and shit but WHAT pic.twitter.com/VgfVkrcIIn — veteran cosmic rocker (@TheLunarMother) May 21, 2025

According to PEOPLE, facial procedures with Dr. Levine start at $45,000, and his demand is so high that during COVID-19 lockdowns, one patient offered to pay double while another suggested providing month-long accommodations in the Hamptons.

The resemblance to her daughters has become a central talking point among fans and critics alike.

Social media users expressed mixed feelings about the transformation, with some celebrating the results while others questioned the motivations.

One commenter noted, “They are all morphing into the exact same face. Why is it terrible to age gracefully? They all look like their faces wil break !!!”

Some fans praised the subtle nature of the work, with one writing, “I had to do a double take. I thought it was Kourtney. Amazing skills by the surgeon though. Loving the glow up x.”

Another said, “I thought it was Kim.”

However, not all reactions were critical. Some appreciated the understated results, though the generational aspect remained a point of contention.

One particularly pointed comment read, “Why can’t we just age gracefully? Your hands and neck give your age away honey. You’re a grandmother. You’re not Kim.”

Another said, “Tell me you want to look like your daughter, without saying you want to look like your daughter.”

Kris Jenner in 2007 vs. 2025 👀



How is this possible? pic.twitter.com/EFhyT5wyMx — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) May 23, 2025

Jenner has never shied away from discussing cosmetic procedures, maintaining transparency about her beauty routine throughout her decades in the spotlight.

She previously gifted Botox cards to friends and family in 2019, calling it part of her simple routine alongside massages, facials, and manicures. Her openness extended to televised procedures, including a documented earlobe reduction on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2018, prompted by Kim’s comments about her ears.

The current transformation represents the latest chapter in Jenner’s ongoing relationship with cosmetic enhancement, but the family resemblance has elevated the discussion beyond typical celebrity procedure coverage.

As fans continue to process the dramatic change, the conversation reflects larger questions about aging in the public eye, family dynamics, and the evolving standards of beauty in the social media age.