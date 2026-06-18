‘Looks Younger Than Kourtney’: Kris Jenner’s Youthful Glow Has Critics Saying Her Six-Figure Transformation Made Her Her Daughters’ Biggest Competition

If there is one thing Kris Jenner will do, it’s support her daughters — even while becoming their biggest competition.

For years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has built its brand around beauty, glamour, and a carefully curated image, often embraced as the social media aesthetic popularized by influencers.

Now, the family matriarch is emerging as one of the most youthful-looking members of the clan.

Kris Jenner’s new look at Paris Fashion Week has fans saying she’s gone too far after her facelift. (Photo by Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Thanks to cosmetic procedures, trendy hairstyles, and polished styling, Jenner has been receiving praise from fans who say she looks younger than her famous daughters.

Many people couldn’t get over how young the 70-year-old looked at her star-studded James Bond-themed birthday party last November.

And one can’t forget the time she temporarily ditched her signature black hair for a platinum blond cut at last year’s Shark Beauty’s Shark Glam launch event.

Some speculated she looked decades younger than her own daughters.

That theory seemed to be reignited when Jenner and her third-eldest daughter, Khloé Kardashian, attended the launch of Khloé’s XO Blue fragrance line in Malibu.

In photos from the June 14 event, the ladies were all smiles, but all eyes were on Jenner alone.

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Khloé wore her long balayage hair down her back in beach-wave curls and slipped on a long-sleeved gold minidress with nude heels.

On the other hand, Jenner went for a more relaxed look, rocking light blue jeans and a black blazer decorated with white roses at the bottom.

Though her outfit was more chic-casual than her daughter’s glam look, she still seemed to overshadow Khloé.

Whoever said Kris Jenner's facelift is "melting" is gravely mistaken.😳 pic.twitter.com/7UOpnUitcd — Arthur🇳🇬🇬🇧🇸🇳 (@AjMachalaa) June 18, 2026

One fan who felt the same said, “Kris now looks YOUNGER than Khloe!”

Someone else who thought similarly said, “No shade, but Why does kris look more put together than her daughters.”

Another person complimenting Jenner said, “Kris has the best plastic surgeon on the planet! She looks 20-30 years younger!!.”

A fourth typed, “Kris’ face lift looks soooooooooo good lol.”

In a cover story for Vogue Arabia, Jenner confessed that Dr Steven Levine operated on her face and explained why she did the procedure.

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy,” she explained. “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.”

Kris Jenner’s transformation before and after facelift surgery. pic.twitter.com/FOrTxxQD14 — MOWESTGoHard_🌠 (@Moweyyyy184273) June 18, 2026

She started off saying that if people want to age gracefully by not doing any procedure then that is OK.

“But for me,” she added, “this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version.”

Jenner said she had gotten a facelift 15 years ago, which would have put her at 54 then. She said it was time for a refresh and according to the reaction of people, it certainly rejuvenated her.

Even her second daughter Kim Kardashian, 45, said in an episode of “The Kardashians” last year that when they attended their friend Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette dinner, someone mistook Jenner for Kim.