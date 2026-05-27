‘Still Seeing Stars’: Inside the Cryptic Ray J Hospital Photos That Triggered a Corruption Investigation into a ‘Staged’ MMA Knockout

Ray J is facing the aftermath after his short-lived journey into the world of mixed martial arts.

The 45-year-old singer took a knockout blow to the face during his MMA match against YouTube star Supa Hot Fire.

Ray J has reportedly been hospitalized in Sin City since the match on May 23.

Singer/actor Ray J is in hot water following his controversial comments after a celebrity MMA fight. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

A right punch left the “One on One” actor stunned as he fell on the ropes, then to the mat, forcing the referee to call for the bell amid fears of possible injuries.

According to TMZ, sources claim Ray J will remain in the medical facility for several more days.

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Photos from his hospital room show a shirtless the “Sexy Can I” hitmaker lying on his back.

A second image shows the former reality television personality on his side, hugging a pillow. He was previously in the hospital in January for pneumonia.

The snapshots of Ray J receiving medical care over the weekend sparked wide-ranging online reactions.

“My heart more than anything – it’s back down bad,” Ray J confirmed in a video shared with The Shade Room after the hospital images went viral.

“He still looks really out of it,” read one X post. “His eyes are kind of drifting up, like he’s still seeing stars.”

“Ray J is a soft, washed-up clown who got folded by Supa Hot Fire like the weak fraud he always was. Stop posting hospital pics for sympathy, nobody cares about his L,” read one harsh tweet.

A more sympathetic fan expressed, “Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

😬 Exclusive: New photos show Ray J in the hospital after being knocked out by Supa Hot Fire. pic.twitter.com/PEqqOY3cE5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2026

Another person joked, “He doesn’t look like he’ll recover anytime soon. He’s enjoying his bedtime.”

In addition to possible health concerns, Ray J is also facing scrutiny for comments he made immediately after losing to Supa Hot Fire.

Those explicit post-fight remarks set off a media firestorm that engulfed the Brand Risk Promotions.

“Yo, I thought we had a plan?” Ray told Supa during a post-fight, in-ring interview inside the UFC Apex.

Interviewer Ben Da Don snatched the microphone back to ask, “What the f–k you just say?”

The internet-breaking drama continued when a visibly distressed Ray J turned to a laughing Supa Hot Fire across the ring.

“Damn, bro! Like that? For real, my n—a?” said Ray J. That’s janky as f–k!”

When pushed by Ben Da Don to elaborate on his vague complaints, the Mississippi-born performer responded, “I don’t wanna say too much because I don’t wanna get nobody in trouble, but damn, my n—a!”

We took a L tonight,” yelled Ray J, demanding to talk to the fighter.

Ray J confirmed Brand Risk is RIGGED and that he LOST money after getting knocked out by Supahotfire 😳



“We had a plan my n*gga, do you know how much money we lost?” pic.twitter.com/jHZERYvVYE — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) May 24, 2026

But when Ben Da Don fired back by mocking the explosive knockout, the interview went completely off the rails.

Ray began yelling that he and Hot Fire both lost money, to which Ben replied, “We didn’t think you was gone win, so how y’all lost money?”

“Look at that,” said Ben about the knot on Ray’s head. “You got one of those cartoon knots.”

Speculation that Ray J’s fight with Supa Hot Fire was fixed exploded online after Ray posted a cryptic message hinting at a possible “prearranged plan.”

The backlash grew so intense that Brand Risk Promotions launched an internal investigation led by a former federal prosecutor to determine whether anyone tried to “manipulate the outcome of the fight.”

The league condemned any possible tampering, calling it a threat to the integrity of the sport and warning that anyone responsible would be held accountable.

The backlash got so heated that Brand Risk Promotions was forced to release a statement.

The two-year-old combat fight league criticized the possibility of manipulation, insisting that potential violation “strikes at the heart of the sport” and maintained that any “responsible parties” will be held accountable.

Adin Ross says he’s launching an investigation into the Ray J vs. Supahot fight after Ray J’s comments suggesting it may have been rigged. pic.twitter.com/vl7BHFP995 — Adin Updates (@AdinUpdatess) May 24, 2026

Brand Risk founder Adin Ross addressed the controversy on a recent livestream, saying, “We need to look into that, we need to investigate that,” before admitting the fight layout “looked weird.”

“Ray J got cheated. It was supposed to be staged. He got tricked,” one person wrote on X.

Some expressed concerns about law enforcement conceivably getting involved in the situation, suggesting, “People were betting on those fights; this is federal prison territory.”

Another reply read, “Admitting to fraud on live television is something I’ve never seen before.”

However, another X user declared, “Only an idiot would ever bet real money on fighters named No Neck and Supah Hot. They deserve to be scammed.”

Whether Ray J did intentionally fix his bout or he just tried to save face after being embarrassed on a worldwide stage, the aftereffects of his MMA experience have put him in a hospital bed and in the public hot seat.