‘Kim Has Been Waiting for This Day’: Kim Kardashian Allegedly Offers to Help Bianca Escape Kanye’s Clutches in Exchange for Help Getting Sole Custody of the Kids

Bianca Censori reportedly remains in Los Angeles while Kanye West hides out in Japan, fueling rumors that their marriage is on the rocks. The Australian architect has allegedly contacted attorneys to prepare for divorce proceedings against the controversial rapper, and sources claim she’s found an unexpected ally in West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Reports state that West fled to Tokyo in late March following another round of anti-Semitic social media posts that sparked global outrage. His absence has intensified speculation about the couple’s relationship status, which has been plagued by breakup rumors for the past year.

But now, it seems that the talk might be true and that someone who has been in her exact shoes wants to lend a hand— and possibly get a favor.

“Kim has been waiting for this day,” an alleged insider told RadarOnline. “She knew Bianca would eventually have enough of Kanye’s garbage and want to ditch him, and she’s pouncing on the chance to team up.”

According to the tabloid’s purported insiders, Kardashian has reportedly offered to assist Censori with legal support as she navigates her way out of the marriage. It’s not clear from the report why Censori would need outside support.

The reality star’s motivation appears twofold – she understands what Censori is going through, having been married to West herself, and she’s concerned about protecting her children from their father’s increasingly erratic behavior.

The SKIMS founder reportedly sees Censori as a potential ally in her quest to gain sole custody of North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

Although Kardashian initially agreed to share joint legal and physical custody with West following their divorce, she now wants to completely remove him from their children’s lives, tabloids began reporting as far back as November 2024.

“She’s offered to help Bianca escape Kanye’s clutches in exchange for Bianca’s help in getting her sole custody of the kids,” the Radar source supposedly explained.

“Proving that Kanye is unfit is going to be much easier if Bianca spills on his deplorable behavior,” the alleged source continued.

Censori and West’s relationship began professionally when she joined his Yeezy fashion brand in November 2020,

The pair secretly married in December 2022, shortly after his split from Kardashian, obtaining a confidential marriage license in Palo Alto, California. Born in Melbourne, Australia, Censori holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from the University of Melbourne and previously worked at DP Toscano Architects.

Throughout their relationship, West has been accused of controlling behavior toward Censori.

In February, he seemingly forced her to wear a nearly naked outfit to the Grammy Awards, later boasting about having “dominion” over her. Kardashian has mentioned this kind of behavior on her reality show, and Amber Rose recently shared that this is the same way he controlled her.

The couple also faced scrutiny in September 2023 over public indecency allegations in Venice.

The breaking point in their relationship reportedly came after West’s recent hate-filled rant praising Hitler.

“Bianca finally wants out, and Kim has offered to set her up with the best lawyers and front her money if she needs it,” an insider said. “Kim is chomping at the bit to hit back at Kanye and help Bianca break free in the process.”

However, conflicting reports suggest Censori may not be ready to walk away just yet.

Conversely, other also-unnamed so-called insiders have claimed she’s actually considering having a baby with West in hopes of saving their marriage.

“Bianca is encouraging Kanye to have a baby, believing it will save their marriage and heal their relationship,” a source told Daily Mail. “Bianca feels that having another child will calm Kanye down and prevent him from putting himself or her in danger with his actions.”

Adding to the complex situation, West recently released a song titled “BIANCA,” asking his wife to return to him.

While Kardashian reportedly attempted to reach out to Censori after hearing about troubles in her marriage, sources told Page Six that Censori initially “ignored” the gesture.

Despite the cold reception, Kardashian allegtedly wanted Censori to know “she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to,” believing she’s “the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through.”

Perhaps, if the Radar sources are correct, the relationship will get a lot more toasty and the two power women will become allies.

As these rumors continue to swirl around the Kardashian-West-Censori triangle, fans are left wondering whether this potential alliance will indeed materialize or if it’s just another chapter in the ongoing saga of celebrity relationship drama.