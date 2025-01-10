‘He Got a Copy of Her Via Bianca’: Kanye West’s ‘Subliminal Diss’ at Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian’s Looks Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Kanye “Ye” West is still obsessed with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. At least that’s what fans think after viewing the rapper’s latest visual for his “530” song.

West, 47, uploaded the “530” music video to his Instagram page on Jan. 9. The track was originally featured on the Sunday Service Choir leader and R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures 2” collaborative album. But many believe the music video is directly targeted at the SKIMs brand founder.

Kanye West catches heat for his latest music video that seems to take shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after reports of bad blood between her and his new wife Bianca Censori (Photos by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage)



Ye’s black-and-white clip features female puppets and women in masks getting cosmetic surgery such as lip injections.

The scene could be interpreted as a malicious shot at Kardashian, 44, because she admitted to getting Botox treatment in the past.

Other Instagram users reacted to the latest imagery from West. One shocked viewer wrote, “It’s way too late at night to be posting this creepy ish. Imma have nightmares.”

However, some commentators zeroed in on West’s apparent depiction of “Kim’s latest plastic surgery.”

“He should called this Dear Kim,” wrote one person, while another said, “This look like a subliminal diss to the kardarshians.”

Over on the Lipstick Alley online forum, the conversation continued with one writing, “Is it fair he’s now making fun of her looks after he’s called her the most beautiful woman in the world back when they’re married?”

“She lives in his head rent free, so much so that he got a copy of her via Bianca,” another commenter wrote, referring to Ye’s current spouse, Australian model Bianca Censori.

A third person posted, “Honestly he’s been bullying Kim for a long time.” Yet another Ye critic commented, “I’m not a Kim fan but what a sad way to treat the mother of your children.”

In contrast, one of Ye’s fans stated, “Y’all not seeing the vision. It’s abstract art. He’s a genius.”

Speculation that West was poking fun at Kardashian getting surgical enhancements in the “530” video was bolstered by some of the song’s lyrics.

“Pray your soulmate got a soul when you meet her. The crystal ball couldn’t tell me if they’d leave again,” Ye raps on the record.

This music video arrives days after he shared another bizarre video of Censori naked in a bathtub for her 30th birthday. Fans online also thought they were looking at a Kim K replica.

West and Kardashian began dating in 2012. The couple, collectively known as KimYe, got married in May 2014 before divorcing in November 2022. They have four children together.

Kardashian gave birth to North West in June 2013. Saint West followed in December 2015. Chicago West arrived in January 2018 and Psalm West arrived in May 2019, both via a surrogate.

Before the breakup, the “Keeping Up with Kardashians” star served as a muse for West after appearing in his 2013 music video for his “Bound 2” single.

Three years later in 2016, West released the controversial “Famous” music video which featured naked wax sculptures of several celebrities, including Kardashian.

The split between West and Kardashian got messy at points. In February 2022, Ye expressed concern that then-8-year-old North had a TikTok account.

Kanye West proves he's still running rap after dropping the "Famous" visual: https://t.co/IgK4BnDnUR pic.twitter.com/9b9kuBB3ON — Complex (@Complex) June 25, 2016

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” Kanye wrote on Instagram, per CNN.

Kim K. fired back on Instagram, posting, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

She added, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Following his divorce from Kardashian in Nov. 2022, West quickly moved on to wed Censori, 30, in December 2022.

Reports claimed that Kardashian had tension with Censori over how she dressed around the children. There was even talk of potential legal action.

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” an unnamed source told In Touch in October 2024.

Censori has repeatedly faced backlash for wearing nearly nude outfits in public. As she and Ye traveled around the world in recent months, critics blasted the Melbourne native’s risqué clothing choices.