‘It’s Disgusting’: Bianca Censori’s See-Through Fishnet Look In New Photos Spark Outrage Among Critics Who Claim ‘She Shows Every Inch of Her Body for Free’

Once again, Kanye “Ye” West’s wife is generating buzz over her racy wardrobe and her latest headline-grabbing look.

Bianca Censori, 30, uploaded new Instagram photos of herself wearing a skin-toned bodysuit and fishnet stockings on June 3. The Australian socialite made sure to highlight her bust and backside in all three pictures.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori shares more provocative photos of her barely-there wardrobe online. (Photo: @ye/Instagram)

The images also depicted her apparently wearing a black durag on her head in the images as she rocked silver high heels. TMZ then published screenshots of her pics on the celebrity news outlet’s Instagram page, and commenters voiced their opinions.

“Need attention much,” one person wrote about Bianca. A second person posted, “This is just nasty….. that’s so low end… she shows every inch of her body for free… mannyyy times now. It’s old. Stop posting her.”

A third stated, “Honestly it’s disgusting, in the same time when Kim k does it it’s fashion, at least Bianca doesn’t have an ugly face. Just saying.”

Another individual suggested Censori should start working at the popular Magic City strip club in Atlanta by writing, “She should just go to Magic at this point.”

“Whaaaaat? Not Bianca, half naked, this is crazy! I would have never expected this from her. I’m actually surprised at the amount of clothes she IS wearing,” read a sarcastic comment.

Bianca Censori’s latest provocative photo shoot sparks outrage online. (Photos: @biancacensori/Instagram)

The public actions of West’s wife have been a major topic of conversation throughout their marriage. The couple first tied the knot under a confidential marriage license in December 2022.

Nearly a year later, the pair sparked controversy in September 2023 when they were photographed performing, what appeared to be, lewd acts on a water taxi in Venice, Italy.

Fans are not the only ones who took issue with Censori’s clothing choices while out with her husband. West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly has major concerns about their four children being around their constantly nearly-nude stepmother.

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved, but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” an InTouch source claimed in 2024. “It’s awful, and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”

However, Bianca has never backed off from embracing risqué fashion, just like her surprise appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, which became yet another internet-breaking moment.

Censori and West quickly went viral after walking the prestigious music event’s red carpet. Many social media users were shocked to see Bianca pose for photos in an NSFW sheer dress.

Kanye West shares more anti-semitic messages after praising Hitler: Rapper is under fire following Bianca Censori’s Grammy stunt https://t.co/DBRSavZJiv pic.twitter.com/WTpPER6rom — New York Post (@nypost) February 8, 2025

In May 2025, Censori sported another see-through ensemble accented by a dark-colored wig and black sunglasses. She displayed that attire during an excursion to Spain with Ye.

InTouch reported that the “Gold Digger” rapper, who previously disclosed his bipolar disorder diagnosis, traveled to the European nation to receive mental health treatment.

West and Censori continue to crisscross the globe together despite rumors of marital troubles. Speculation that a divorce was on the horizon began to spread in October 2024.

By April 2025, the gossip surrounding their fractured relationship and alleged split seemed confirmed when Ye addressed their relationship in his song “BIANCA.”

“Bianca, I just want you to come back. Come back to me. I don’t know what I did to make you mad,” Ye says on the leaked track. “My baby, she ran away. But first, she tried to get me committed.”

The G.O.O.D. Music label founder resumed, “She’s having a panic attack, and she is not liking the way that I tweeted. Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep.”

West, 47, has faced allegations of being controlling. One ex-girlfriend, reality television star Amber Rose, accused him of dictating what clothes his partners must put on.

“Kanye for sure is dressing her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim,” Rose insisted when speaking about Ye and Bianca on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Apparently, Kardashian is ready to support Bianca finally leaving Ye. An alleged associate of the billionaire businesswoman provided insights on the situation to RadarOnline.

“Kim has been waiting for this day,” the unknown insider said. “She knew Bianca would eventually have enough of Kanye’s garbage and want to ditch him, and she’s pouncing on the chance to team up.”