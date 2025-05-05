‘This Is Disgusting’: Kanye West’s Livestream Takes a Shocking Turn After Fans Notice Bianca Censori’s Uncensored Outfit

Kanye West has been keeping the internet ablaze with his recent string of livestreams, but his most recent live got even wilder with the help of his wife, Bianca Censori.

During West’s livestream on Friday, May 2, the former Yeezy architect walked through the frame wearing a fully transparent bodysuit paired with high heels and a long brown bob wig.

Four other men can be seen sitting in the room and working on beat boards. But Censori’s outfit left little to the imagination as the skimpy bodysuit revealed the 30-year-old was not wearing any undergarments. Her awkward NSFW appearance left viewers in shock as she appeared completely nude onscreen.

Kanye West’ wife Bianca Censori walks through the rapper’s livestream in barely-there outfit. (Photo: @ye/Instagram)

In a clip circulating online, Censori can be seen strolling through the room, West followed shortly behind her. Celebrity streamer Sneako, who was present during the broadcast, scrambled to cover the camera as she entered the room.

“I can’t tell if she’s wearing clothes or not,” said one person on X, while another said, “Does this woman have any family or friends that love her? This is so disgusting.”

Those who noticed Sneako sneaking a peak at Kanye’s wife, said, “Bro Couldn’t resist himself for 5 seconds.”

Other commenters offered a series of one-liners about Censori’s pose to the long black wig she wore as they wrote, “The hair makes her look like a mannequin.”

Still, a few were shocked to see the two back together after weeks of speculation about their marital status. “I thought she left him,” said one person while another added, “She looks so uncomfortable the way she walks. Can’t believe she went back to this.”

Sneako immediately covers his camera as Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori walks into the room 👀 pic.twitter.com/nu0w5gapql — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 1, 2025

As jaw-dropping as her appearance was, this isn’t the first time Censori has broken the internet due to her daring fashion choices. Earlier in the year, she wore a fully sheer minidress with no undergarments on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet, which sparked widespread discussion and controversy.

In contrast to her fully clothed husband, her stark appearance created speculation about the Yeezy architectural designer being forced to wear the scandalous attire.

Following the award show, West took to social media with a rant that gave more ammo to the group that thought he controlled Censori.

Kanye West starts CRASHING OUT on stream for not being able to see his kids and officially comes out as GAY 😮👀 pic.twitter.com/N73Kkro8tJ — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) April 29, 2025

“I have dominion over my wife,” West wrote. “This ain’t no woke as feminist s***. She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a** broke b-tches. People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to.”

He continued, “She definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a** woke pawns. I have no respect or empathy for anyone living ’cause no one living can f— with me, but I do love some people and I give them favor.”

Kanye West and his Wife Bianca Sensori kicked out of Grammys after showing up uninvited – Economic Times



Grammy Awards pic.twitter.com/W7loQS4O9w — Islamist Cannibal (@Raviagrawal300) February 3, 2025

The couple’s dynamic has been questioned since they were married in 2022. Headlines have accused West of exploiting Censori and forcing her to dress and act in this manner just for shock value and attention seeking.

Given recent rumors about the couple’s relationship status, Censori’s appearance in the livestream was also unexpected. Due to West’s ongoing unraveling, there have been whispers about Censori being unhappy in the marriage and only staying for financial gain.

The 47-year-old rapper has also hinted at their split. In his recent song “BIANCA” from his latest album, “WW3,” West raps, “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad,” confirming that the two have experienced turmoil in their relationship due to his actions.

However, despite the rumors, the pair have been spotted together multiple times since, and representatives have denied reports of an impending divorce.