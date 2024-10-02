‘Kim Is Fuming’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori’s Scandalous Wardrobe Reportedly Has Outraged Kim Kardashian Pondering Legal Action

Kim Kardashian reportedly continues to have issues with her ex-husband, Kanye “Ye” West, over his current wife, Bianca Censori. The billionaire businesswoman is said to be upset about Censori’s provocative wardrobe and behavior around the four kids she shares with West.

Gossip site In Touch reports Kardashian, West, and Censori’s combative situation has become “toxic” and, apparently, the SKIMS founder is considering taking it to court against Ye and Bianca.

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” the outlet reports it was told by source it did not name. “It’s awful and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”

Kim Kardashian reportedly made a “last hope” effort to convince her ex-husband Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, to stop dressing provocatively around her children. (Photos: @@johnmonopoly/ Instagram; /Instagram, James Devaney/GC Images)

West began dating Kim in April 2012, while the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star was still legally married to then-NBA player Kris Humphries. The Yeezy founder and the reality television star held their own wedding ceremony in May 2014 in Florence, Italy.

After eight years of marriage, the Hollywood heavyweights once known as KimYe finalized their separation agreement in November 2022. The former couple has four children together: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

Just one month after Ye’s divorce from Kardashian, he married Bianca Censori with a “confidential marriage license” at a private ceremony in December 2023, the Daily Mail reported.

Censori has faced significant backlash throughout their relationship due to often wearing nearly nude outfits in public. In March 2024, the Austrailian model was seen dressed in neon green tights, which she wore pulled down to show the top of her butt, and a nude-toned bra top while out in Los Angeles with Ye.

Reports have suggested that the reality star is worried that North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are not in a “healthy environment” when in the care of their father and his spouse. The children recently traveled with West and Censori for the rapper’s “Vulture 2” album listening events in Asia.

In Touch’s source said Bianca has won over North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm because there are “no rules” when the kids are with her and Ye. The children supposedly love being with the couple and get whatever they want.

“If Kim says anything critical, they defend her so it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public,” the anonymous mouthpiece said. “She’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her so she can’t get anywhere with him.”

The insider also claimed Kim K reached out to Censori directly to address her concerns about the Australian architect having a role in raising her children. However, that apparent “last hope” attempt at getting Bianca to restrain wearing seductive looks around the kids failed.

Ye arriving with his family to 🇰🇷 and signing autographs pic.twitter.com/mDmUMwC1C0 — Ye Bianca (@YeandBianca) August 22, 2024

During an Aug. 24 trip to South Korea with West and three of his children, Censori shocked some observers by appearing more covered up. That decision may have been the result of the Asian nation’s strict laws against nudity.

The tone-down attire was viewed as a break from the norm for the Yeezy brand’s Head of Architecture. By the time, the West clan went shopping in Japan on Sept. 19, Bianca was back to rocking a skin-tight, nude-colored tank top without a bra.

Censori’s possible tension with Kardashian over her fashion choices may not be the only battle taking place amongYe’s immediate family. Reportedly, Censori is “disgusted” about Ye’s hygiene, particularly his “rank” breath from wearing a titanium and platinum grill.