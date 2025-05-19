‘His Wife Is Barely Wearing a Thing’: Bianca Censori Sparks Outrage in See-Through Look with Kanye West in Spain Amid Breakup Rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have seemingly put rumors of their separation to rest as they were spotted enjoying a day out in Spain.

The couple, who had been the subject of breakup speculation after West referenced his wife running away from him in one of his new songs, appeared to be back on good terms during their overseas trip to Mallorca.

The outing comes after numerous reports suggested the pair had split, with some outlets even claiming that West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian had offered to help Bianca escape the relationship.

Kanye West and his wife turn heads with her sheer outfit during outing in Spain. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

According to Page Six, the Yeezy architect turned heads during their ice cream excursion on Saturday, wearing a completely see-through mesh top paired with an asymmetrical skirt that revealed her backside as they strolled outside their Mallorca villa.

Completing her headline-grabbing look, the 30-year-old Australian sported a new long dark-colored wig with wispy bangs and black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the “College Dropout” rapper opted for a more covered approach, donning a light gray jacket with “Army” embroidered across the front, black pants, and matching shades. The couple was accompanied by Bianca’s sister Angelina and their security team during the outing.

“She’s back with this jerk? She deserves everything she gets. No self respect as he has none himself,” one of the outlet’s readers commented about the reunion, expressing disappointment at seeing the couple together again after rumors of their split.

New image 👌 Bianca Censori and kanye West aka Ye pic.twitter.com/Iq91qACtbp — Aira (@Evamendes_Act) May 19, 2025

Another bluntly asked, “I thought she broke up with him?”

The public ice cream outing wasn’t the only activity keeping the controversial couple busy in Spain.

Days earlier, West was captured on video directing what appeared to be a provocative photo shoot featuring both Censori and her sister Angelina.

The footage, which has since circulated on social media, shows Censori approaching her husband as West sits on the edge of a stage, at one point straddling him before helping him to his feet. For this occasion, she wore black thigh-high PVC boots, a black thong, and a half-dress that covered only her right leg while leaving her backside exposed except for the straps holding the outfit together.

Angelina was dressed more conservatively in a black bikini halter top with fitted black pants and heels.

While some critics expressed fatigue with the couple’s revealing fashion choices, others pointed out their unique compatibility. “For all those who feel they will never find their person let these two remind you that there is someone for everyone,” one social media user wrote, finding a silver lining in their controversial relationship.

[WDSENTNewz]: #KanyeWest was spotted out with his wife, #BiancaCensori in Santanyi’, eating ice cream putting all divorce rumors to rest.

👀🍦🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/GV9Yg8QJeG — Weather Da Storm Entertainment (@WDSENT06) May 18, 2025

Spain might allow Bianca to dress like that, but other European nations are not having it.

In 2023, Italian authorities issued formal warnings to West and Censori during their visits to Florence and Venice for violating public decency laws.

Officials in Florence emphasized that the city “is not a beach establishment — your clothing (and behavior) must be decent,” while in Venice, the couple was investigated after West was photographed with his pants down on a water taxi, resulting in a lifetime ban from the boat company involved.

“She’s not a victim! She thrives for this attention,” another Page Six reader wrote, suggesting Bianca’s willingness to participate in these controversial public displays.

Another quipped, “His wife is barely wearing a thing to cover herself, but Kanye is covered from head to toe in a sweatshirt and sweatpants? What’s the matter, Ye? Don’t you want to bare your moobs, too?!

West and Censori have been married since December 2022, following the rapper’s high-profile divorce from Kardashian.

Their relationship has been characterized by Censori’s increasingly revealing outfits and West’s apparent creative direction of her public image. Several reports have suggested that West’s controlling behavior regarding Bianca’s appearance and his penchant for hypersexual displays had created significant tension in their marriage and led to a temporary separation.

Despite these challenges, the couple appears to be reconciled for now, continuing their pattern of provocative public appearances that consistently generate headlines.

Whether their reunion signals a new chapter in their relationship or simply a continuation of their controversial public persona remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — they continue to capture public attention wherever they go.