‘She Ran Away’: Kanye West Used App to Track Down Ballistic Wife Bianca Censori After She Stole His Maybach and Fled Following Meltdown  

Kanye West, 47, and Bianca Censori, 30, seemingly have parted ways, according to a new song by the Chicago-bred rap star.

Since tying the knot in December 2022, their union has been riddled with controversy, including repeated rumors about Ye’s controlling ways and headlines about their unconfirmed splitting.

Now reports claim Censori is fed up with her husband’s bizarre online rants and a recent viral interview where he said he “didn’t want to have children” with his ex-wife.

Fresh revelations about the couple’s most recent breakup emerged when vocals from Ye’s “WW3” album leaked on April 2.

On a track titled “BIANCA,” West begins, “Bianca, I just want you to come back. Come back to me. I don’t know what I did to make you mad.”

“My baby, she ran away. But first, she tried to get me committed,” he continues.

Specifically about his estranged wife, The G.O.O.D. Music label founder also said, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted. Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep.”

On “BIANCA,” he also compares his relationship with Censori to another famous ex-couple, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura, rapping “I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy.”

It’s unclear exactly what West meant, though his remarks arrive nearly two years after Cassie received a settlement from a 2023 lawsuit under the Adult Survivors Act lawsuit against Combs.

West also referenced Censori’s family on the track, claiming they want him “locked up” and “committed.”

He and the Australian model have reportedly been living in various hotels in Los Angeles over the past few weeks.

Last month, Page Six reported that Censori was “frightened” of West, so much so that she left him to go to another hotel. West allegedly sent security guards to bring his wife back to his location, which was unsuccessful. After the incident, West left on a plane to Japan.

“She hopped in the car, and she ran. My b—- just don’t understand. Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned,” Ye mentioned elsewhere on the track.

He later confessed he was seemingly stalking his wife when he rapped, “I really don’t know where she’s at. I’m tracking my b—- through an app. I’m tracking my b—- through the city.”

Controversial blogger and podcast host DJ Akademiks played snippets of “BIANCA” during his recent livestream. Snippets of the track quickly spread across the web as well.

As the music made the rounds online and publications began covering the melodramatic lyrics, internet users shared their takes on what Ye had to say about Bianca on his latest album.

Ye confirms in a song named after Bianca Censori that she left him after trying to have him committed.



“It’s amazing what some people do when they become completely irrelevant. News flash, Kanye – no one cares,” one Daily Mail reader expressed.

Another West critic wrote, “She needs to run and never look back,” a third person advised, “Sorry Kanye. You went TOO Far this time. I personally don’t care if I ever hear about y’all again. What you did to the children’s emotional state was unforgiveable to me. Hope you get help. Adios.

Over on Page Six‘s comment section, some people blasted West and his supporters writing, “She finally came to her senses” and “Took her long enough to come to her senses – now I hope she puts some clothes on and goes away.”

Censori’s marriage to West became constant gossip fodder, mainly because the former architecture student was known to appear in public scantly dressed.

For instance, Bianca showed up to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in February 2025 in a see-through outfit that shocked attendees and viewers at home.

She has also stepped out in risqué clothing choices while traveling overseas with Kanye in foreign countries such as Italy, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ye’s ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose, insisted the Yeezy brand founder controlled what his partners wear so they will be “desirable” to other men.

A month before marrying Censori, West has just finalized his divorce from his first wife, SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian, in November 2022.

The pair, collectively known as KimYe, tied the knot in 2014 and share four children together: North West (born June 15, 2013), Saint West (born December 5, 2015), Chicago West (born January 15, 2018), and Psalm West (born May 9, 2019).