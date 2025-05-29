‘Why Does She Have to Flirt With Every Man Except Jeff’: Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Seen Flirting with Leonardo DiCaprio in Front of the Amazon Billionaire Weeks Ahead of Their Wedding

Lauren Sánchez is getting hitched to one of the world’s wealthiest businessmen this summer, but scores of people are convinced she has the hots for another man. The author former journalist is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The couple are rumored to be inching towards an Italian wedding in the coming weeks after six years together. Sánchez frolicked around France for bachelorette festivities the week of May 19.

Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Jeff Bezos’ was caught gazing at Leonardo DiCaprio in a resurfaced video. (Photos by Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

But soon afterward, a video of her and her billionaire fiancé at the 10th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art & Film Gala in 2021 resurfaced. The footage shows “The Great Gatsby” actor Leonardo DiCaprio standing with his left hand in his pocket and the pint-sized beauty sandwiched between him and her soon-to-be husband.

The former “Good Day LA” co-anchor could not take her eyes off the Academy Award winner as she even appeared to lean into DiCaprio. She had a smile plastered on her face as she kept her sights set on the star. Bezos appeared engaged in the small talk too, though not with the same smoldering intensity.

The video recirculates periodically on social media, with numerous people pointing out how enamored Sánchez appeared to be with the Hollywood bachelor. This time is no different. An X user sarcastically tweeted, “Men, find someone who looks at you the way Lauren Sanchez looks at Leonardo DiCaprio,” along with the clip.

The video was also shared by another user who presumed that Bezos would never get the “emotional and sexual best” of Sánchez. The caption prompted a third tweeter to comment, “Why does she have to flirt with every man except Jeff.”

In 2021, E! News playfully tweeted, “Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend was caught gazing at into Leonardo DiCaprio’s eyes and honestly, we don’t blame her.” A follower reacted to the tweet with, “Did anyone really believe she was dating him for charm & good looks? Pst-please!”

This video clip arrives days after another video of Sánchez giving “The Wolf of Wall Street” star a kiss on the cheek at the amfAR Gala in France during the Cannes Film Festival.

A resurfaced video and a recent gala clip have fans buzzing as Leonardo DiCaprio is caught in two seemingly flirty encounters with Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez—both unfolding right in front of the Amazon billionaire. (Photos: @ResilienceOfMan/X; the.private.diary/Instagram)

Sánchez has been the subject of months of backlash for her skimpy attire — most notably after her bralette caught the attention of Facebook’s Marc Zuckerberg at the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January — and more recently, for her string of exes.

Awkward kisses and odd body language have even led to folks speculate her relationship with the entrepreneur won’t last.

The former reporter was married to movie executive Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos to his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, when they began dating in 2019. Both public figures settled their divorces that same year, too.

The Blue Origin crew member’s string of exes was the topic of a Daily Mail story on May 26. In it, an excerpt from former Denver Broncos wide receiver Anthony Miller alleged that Sánchez had a reputation for getting around. The pair were together for four years and engaged for a year and a half.

“I couldn’t really trust her… She was cheating on me with other guys,” Miller claimed in a 2019 interview. Those closest to him described her as an “opportunist,” a title that remains relevant among critics who doubt her love for Bezos.