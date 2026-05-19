‘Trouble In Billionaireverse?’: Lauren Sánchez Hides Behind Sunglasses and Baggy Clothes During Cozy Outing with Ex and Their Son without Jeff Bezos

From the start of Lauren Sánchez’s relationship with billionaire husband Jeff Bezos they’ve gotten scrutinized, side-eyed, and ridiculed.

Not only did their love story start with a scandalous affair between them — as they were both married when the National Enquirer released an exposé on their eight-month relationship in 2019 — but some observers also suspect that Sánchez, a former journalist, is only with the Amazon founder for his money.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos seen out with ex and their son without Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)



Now Sánchez is giving her haters more reasons to talk after she was spotted having some quality family time with one of her exes and their son.

On Thursday, May 14 a usually glammed-up Sánchez was dressed casually while exiting a sushi restaurant with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and their son Nikko Gonzalez trailing behind her.

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She was wearing white pants, a blue jacket, and sunglasses and smiling. Gonzalez and their 25-year-old son also went for a casual look, wearing pants and pullover tops.

Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Spotted Out With Baby Daddy Tony Gonzalez And Their Son Nikko; Check the Photos https://t.co/YbC7f4LVC3 pic.twitter.com/6U4MJWiJ2A — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) May 19, 2026

Fans who noticed Bezos’ absence hinted that the two’s marriage may already be in struggleville after the couple has been married for 10 months.

One person on Page Six wrote, “Trouble in Billionaireverse?”

Another said, “Boy oh boy did Bezos ever get suckered…”

On Backgrid’s Instagram page, someone else speculated that “Tony has her heart, Jeff has her bag.”

But another person who seems to keep closer tabs on Sánchez said, “I’ve seen Lauren, Jeff, and Tony go to events together. They’re all very good friends.”

It’s true that it seems they all have a decent relationship. For Nikko’s college graduation in 2024, both Bezos, and Gonzalez’s wife October Gonzalez were there to support. All five of them took pictures together.

October and Sánchez appear to have built their own close bond too For example, on May 15, October posted a photo of herself out with her husband and stepson and wrote “My guys” with an infinity sign and an orange heart in the caption.

Sánchez wrote two red hearts in the comments, and October responded with a heartfelt message saying “miss uuu already.”

October is so inside of Sánchez’s circle that she was also a part of her bachelorette party before Sanchez’s wedding to Bezos last year.

She spoke about her relationship with her son’s father and his wife, in a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

She said, “Tony and his wife [October “Tobie” Gonzalez] are my best friends. Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us [this year]. I’m so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he’s like, ‘I’m the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married.’”

The former couple got together in the early 2000s welcoming their son in 2001 before splitting in 2002. Sánchez kept it real in saying they weren’t always great at co-parenting and that it took some time.

“That took about five years, but we always communicated. I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all. But you do need to be able to communicate.”

The 56-year-old has two other children with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, whom she was married to when her affair with Bezos was outed. According to Page Six, in 2005, they got together while Sánchez was still living with her ex Henry Simmons.

She and Whitesell welcomed their two children Evan and Eleanor in 2006 and 2008. Since their split, Whitesell is now married to actress Pia Miller.