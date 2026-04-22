‘Holy Cow’: Lauren Sánchez Shows Off Glam Vacation Look, But One Subtle Detail Has Fans Talking About Something Else

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are back overseas on one of their extravagant getaways.

The seasoned travelers tied the knot in Venice, Italy, last year, then hopped between Ibiza, Saint-Tropez, and St. Barts. Each getaway drew its own wave of critics, picking apart everything from their outfits to their behavior while they were trying to unwind. Still, the noise hasn’t slowed them down one bit.

Lauren Sánchez has fans come to her defense about her outfit while on vacation with Jeff Bezos. (Photo: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

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For the past few days, the Bezos have been enjoying the Galápagos Islands, a volcanic archipelago off of Ecuador’s coast. They reportedly stayed on Bezos’ $500 million superyacht, which also has a $100 million support vessel.

While island-hopping, the couple drew the attention of paparazzi, with the 56-year-old’s wardrobe predictably becoming a focal point.

One widely circulated image captured the former journalist in a strapless tie-dye mini dress that hugged her body. The photo, shared on Instagram by Hola Magazine, showed Sánchez walking hand in hand with her husband, who opted for a black button-down shirt paired with khakis.

In another shot, the pair were seen disembarking from a plane. Sánchez wore a black minidress featuring a halter neckline and her husband went for his signature T-shirt and pants look.

Although the two were all smiles, some fans claimed to notice something about Sánchez that made them uncomfortable.

One person who zoomed in said, “The knees and elbows are very thick … they show the decade even if they dress like teenagers. Someone else who commented on the same wrote, “She may want to retire those short outfits.”

But she did get some support from fans. One defender added, “In the end he likes his wife the way she is and if her knees are wrinkled, he doesn’t care. True Love.”

Fans compared Sánchez’s silhouette to other images from their trip.

Bezos was photographed on his boat in a black shirt, blue trunks, and a cap. His wife wore a white bra-like top and a matching mini skirt. The snapshots instantly drew in more comments about Sánchez dressing her age, as she typically wears short or revealing clothing.

“Wow her skin tells a different story than what is to be believed,” said one person. Another added, “Gee she looks wild when Glam is removed, Holy cow.”

It’s not clear what the couple’s plans were for the rest of their time on the island. But maybe they will be under less scrutiny of their actions and behavior.

Sánchez and Bezos continue to face heavy online criticism as their luxury getaways keep their wealth and image in the spotlight.

Some critics even suggest Bezos is bending his lifestyle to match an aesthetic they view as overly polished, with Sánchez’s look often described as more artificial than natural.

Much of the chatter centers on her appearance, with speculation about cosmetic procedures and questions about whether her revealing style aligns with her age. Sánchez has also been accused of influencing Bezos’ more youthful wardrobe, which contrasts with his Santa Claus–like beard.

Meanwhile, critics continue to dissect her physique and facial features, arguing she looks noticeably different from her earlier TV days.

Each moment becomes part of a larger pattern: the couple’s extravagant lifestyle and public displays often attract backlash, but this time, one small detail in the photos became the focal point, fueling speculation and turning a routine vacation into another viral pile-on.