‘Is That a Bra?’: Mark Zuckerberg Caught ‘Sneaking a Peek’ at Jeff Bezos’ Fianceé as She Slips Into ‘Blow-Up Doll’ Attire for Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Lauren Sánchez is “a total misfit,” according to critics who disapprove of her making it into Donald Trump’s billionaire circle. The former news personality has been fiancée Jeff Bezos’ plus one to a number of exclusive gatherings, including the recent Mar-a-Lago events, a pre-inauguration dinner, and, of course, the swearing-in on Jan. 20.

Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are just three of the prominent wealthy men building tight-knit connections with the second-term president. On Jan. 19, the soon-to-be blushing bride and her tech beau gathered at the National Building Museum in the nation’s capital alongside “the men and women who helped make this moment, this day, possible,” as described by Trump, per Newsweek.

Sánchez, 55, called the outing a “magical evening” in an Instagram post memorializing her appearance. The Black Ops Aviation founder wore a black, strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown with a bedazzled bodice and flowing train. Her black and brown tresses cascaded over one shoulder, and she accessorized the glammed-up look with earrings, a necklace, and a single cuff bracelet. Her fans roared that she was “stunning.”

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée faces ridicule for her revealing inauguration look, leaving many to demand she acquire a stylist. (Photo: @Fox News / screenshot)

When The Daily Mail posted photos from the candlelight dinner to their platform, another person gushed, “Lauren looks amazing,” prompting someone else to respond, “I agree, dialed the makeup back a bit and looks fantastic.” But critics outnumbered her supporters. On the post, one person critically commented, “So tired of your attention seeking behavior.”

Elsewhere online, an onlooker remarked, “Thank heaven Lauren S. left her Frederick’s of Hollywood numbers in the closet.” The Emmy Award winner has fueled never-ending waves of backlash with her more provocative wardrobe choices, including the busty getup she donned for Halloween. Those most committed to trolling her have proclaimed Sánchez one of the Amazon founder’s worst decisions.

A third remark stated, “Lauren, who usually looks like a blow-up doll one would buy in a Tijuana Gas station, looked very nice as well. Nothing beats a little class.” The latter perception was short-lived, though.

When she and the businessman were spotted at the inauguration, perplexed viewers were shocked to notice Sánchez opted to wear a white pantsuit with a peek-a-boo lace bra underneath the blazer. “Is that a bra?” asked one person. Another scathing read proclaimed she was “inappropriate, too exhibitionist.” Multiple users agreed, “She needs a stylist asap.”

Meanwhile, one person who could not help but enjoy the sights was tech giant Mark Zuckerberg, who was caught on camera glancing at Sanchez’s negligee.

“Most normal thing Zuckerberg has ever done,” one X user tweeted.

Most normal thing Zuckerberg has ever done pic.twitter.com/pr7FmIjVI2 — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) January 20, 2025

“Mark Zuckerberg HAS NO SHAME. There are literally cameras EVERYWHERE,” another person stated.

“Mark Zuckerberg ready to risk it all for Jeff Bezos’ fiancée at the innaguration. Bro caught sneaking in a peek in 4K,” a third person wrote.

Declarations about her “classless” style have run rampant as interest in the former “Good Day LA” co-host and Bezos’ impending wedding has heated up.

The couple has been together since 2019 and engaged since May 2023. The latest reports allege that they are planning the “wedding of a century.” The tech giant shut down rumors of a winter ceremony ahead of Christmas, admonishing outlets and the public for being gullible.