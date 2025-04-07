‘That’s a Lot of Space’: Jeff Bezos and Future Wife Leave Fans Confused With Claims Their ‘Body Language Is Off’ Ahead of ‘Wedding of the Century’

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez turned heads at the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 5, showcasing a glamorous couple on the verge of their highly anticipated summer wedding. The children’s book author presented an award at the event that celebrated researchers and scientists making major strides in the world.

The 55-year-old bride-to-be made a stunning statement in a vintage 1994 John Galliano dress, which she proudly revealed on Instagram was “once worn by the legendary Sophia Loren — an icon of strength and timeless beauty.”

The author complemented her historic ensemble with a crystal-embellished astronaut clutch by Judith Leiber, cementing her transformation from a fashion outsider to a red carpet standout.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos spark conversation about the closeness of their relationship after hitting the red carpet. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

This remarkable style evolution comes after months of criticism about Sanchez’s appearance, which prompted her to work with high-profile stylists like Molly Dickson and Kelly Johnson.

These fashion experts have elevated her public image, dressing her in custom Oscar de la Renta for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party and an eye-catching Alexander McQueen white suit with a sheer bralette for Donald Trump’s January inauguration.

Despite their picture-perfect appearance, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed something seemed amiss between the power couple.

When Fashion Bomb Daily posted photos of Bezos and Sánchez on Instagram, followers immediately began speculating about their relationship.

“Body language is off,” one person commented on the post, as another asked, “Why is there a gap between them?!”

The observations continued to pour in, with a third commenter simply stating, “Something is off.”

“That’s a lot of space.. but I’m minding my 92% business,” added a fourth Instagram user, noting the physical distance between the engaged couple.

The social media speculation comes as Bezos and Sánchez approach the end of their surprisingly lengthy two-year engagement.

The Amazon co-founder proposed to Sánchez in May 2023 after the couple went public with their relationship in 2019. According to reports, wedding invitations have finally been sent out for what’s being called “the wedding of the century,” expected to take place in Venice this summer.

Some reports claim the lavish ceremony will feature a star-studded guest list, including prominent figures like Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Kevin Costner, Australian billionaire James Packer, and Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer.

Before walking down the aisle, Sánchez is set for another adventure — launching into space alongside journalist Gayle King and singer Katy Perry through Bezos’ company Blue Origin.

While fans continue to analyze the couple’s body language and question the unusually long engagement, relationship experts have weighed in on the situation.

Holistic dating coaches Orna and Matthew Walters, authors of “Getting It Right This Time: Break Free from Your Hidden Blocks to Lasting Love,” told Glam last month that a lengthy engagement itself isn’t necessarily problematic.

“Many couples are engaged for one and a half to two years before tying the knot. Rather than a red flag, it makes sense to move slowly before getting married,” they explained.

However, the experts did identify other potential issues in the relationship.

“A potential red flag is that Bezos and Sánchez continued their relationship straight through their respective splits and didn’t spend time as single people reflecting on what went wrong,” the Walters noted. “Instead, during the height of their romance phase, they moved in together.”

The controversial timeline of their relationship has been a frequent topic of discussion. The couple became public in early 2019 while both were divorcing their spouses, leading to speculation about an affair. According to the Walters, this quick transition without proper time for “introspection, healing, and developing new relationship skills” could potentially undermine their future together.

Despite the swirling rumors and social media scrutiny, Sánchez continues to carve out her identity as both a philanthropist and fashion icon.

Her journey from being criticized for her style of dress to wearing pieces of fashion history demonstrates her resilience in the face of public opinion.

As the couple prepares for their Venetian wedding, only time will tell if the perceived distance between them at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony was merely a moment captured in time or a sign of deeper issues beneath the glamorous surface.