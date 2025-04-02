‘That’s What a Midlife Crisis Looks Like’: Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Look Raises Eyebrows Days After His 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Was Warned About Dating Him

Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, showed up to CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas sporting a new look that has fans doing a slight double take.

The Academy Award-winning actor emerged on the red carpet with his “One Battle After Another” co-stars Teyana Taylor, 34, and Regina Hall, 54.

DiCaprio arrived at the event wearing an all-black outfit but the attention was most drawn to his darker facial hair, beard, eyebrows, and hair.

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals new look during CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

DiCaprio’s altered look at this year’s CinemaCon sparked a variety of reactions in the comment section of Daily Mail post.

“If that’s what a midlife crisis looks like, please sign me up,” one individual wrote.

A second person wrote, “The dark hair makes him look older.” A third commenter focused on Leo’s cast mate by adding, “Wow, Regina looks gorgeous! DiCaprio, not so.”

But not everyone was so shocked by DiCaprio’s new look. “He probably dyed his hair for a role, you plums,” said one person while another added, “Nothing wrong with it. It looks good.”

“He dyed his hair. So what? Much prefer that than grey hair,” suggested another commenter who downplayed Leo darkening his mane.

DiCaprio, who was famously a sought-after Hollywood bachelor, has reportedly been dating 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti since August 2023.

While the “Titanic” star tends to keep his relationships private, Ceretti recently spoke about being involved with “one of the most desired people in the world.”

“As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ — or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying,” Ceretti told Vogue France in March.

She continued, “If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence.”

DiCaprio and Ceretti met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere for his “Killers of the Flower Moon” Western film.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, cuddles up to girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 26, in Rome where they are joined by his mother https://t.co/xm4vulgEns pic.twitter.com/HF1ggF7FBl — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 5, 2024

But “The Great Gatsby” star has also romantically been attached to other A-listers such as Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively, Rihanna, and Gigi Hadid.

Ceretti was married to Italian-American DJ Matteo Milleri for three years. The ex-couple tied the knot in June 2020 and divorced in June 2023 — one month after she met DiCaprio.

Rumors also attempted to tie DiCaprio to actress and singer Teyana Taylor after a report claimed they flirted at a Manhattan nightspot in October 2024.

“They were dancing very closely,” an unnamed source relayed to Page Six about the “Wolf of Wall Street” star and Taylor. “They hung out the whole night, and they were pretty much in a corner together.”

Those rumors about Taylor sprouted shortly after DiCaprio and Ceretti reportedly had an “intimate dinner” at a sushi restaurant in New York City. An insider associated with Ceretti insisted she is “good friends” with Taylor. The two even celebrated Vittoria’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut together.

“One Battle After Another” is scheduled to hit American theaters on September 26, 2025. The Warner Bros. Pictures production is described as “a riff on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel ‘Vineland’” with a $130 million budget.