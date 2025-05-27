‘I Couldn’t Really Trust Her’: Lauren Sánchez Exposed for Cheating by NFL Ex in Resurfaced Interview Ahead of Wedding to the Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos

The countdown has begun for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding day in June. As their special day gets closer, Sánchez’s past continues to creep back up.

On May 26, the Daily Mail went down the list of Sánchez’s former lovers before getting engaged to the Amazon founder, which started with the late sports broadcaster Rory Markas.

The tabloid detailed how after Markas she dated NFL players Anthony Miller and Tony Gonzalez before dating “NYPD Blue” actor Henry Simmons for a short time, and then marrying Endeavor talent agency co-founder Patrick Whitesell.

One notable inclusion in the Daily Mail article was an old interview with Miller, where he claimed that Sánchez was far from an ideal partner.

Lauren Sanchez exposed for cheating on past fiance ahead of wedding to Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair )

Miller told the Daily Mail back in 2019, “I couldn’t really trust her. She gets around. She was cheating on me with other guys.”

Sánchez was a TV reporter when she and the Denver Broncos player began dating. The two met somewhere around the time of the 1996 Super Bowl. The tabloid described Miller as saying he asked to take her out for a bite to eat as her crew was breaking down the camera equipment at the game.

Their relationship lasted four years and they were engaged for one and a half years before they ended things. While insiders once accused her high-profile ex of being unfaithful, he dismissed the claim as a “lie” — hinting that Sánchez was the one who had issues with fidelity.

“That’s just a lie. I’m not the one who was cheating,” said Miller. “I found out when I looked in her diary, and I found out more after I broke up with her.

He later claimed, “She was a good person to have around — when she was with you. If you needed a massage or something to eat or anything, she’d be there for you. But if she was away from you, no. I didn’t trust her.”

The retired football player also had complaints about Bezos’ fiancée, claiming she was “very frugal, really kind of cheap. She wanted me to pay for everything. ‘She was making good money back then, reporting for ‘Extra’ and on Fox Sports News, but she didn’t like paying.”

He also alleged that their engagement was something she pushed him to do. “I kind of gave her [the ring] because she bugged me about getting married.” After they split Sánchez allegedly kept the ring.

Sources close to her denied Miller’s statement, calling him an opportunist for speaking about the relationship roughly 20 years after it ended, as noted in the 2019 article.

He said he’d buried the hatchet with Sánchez and was “cool” with how things ended — but still made it clear he wanted a private word with Bezos.

“You tell him to call me, I’ll talk to him. I won’t tell you what I’m going to say, but he should call me,” he said in 2019.

Fans reacted to the Daily Mail story in the comments.

“Will she cheat [on] him too,” asked one person, hinting at Sánchez and Bezos’ relationship.

“She obviously craves wealth & the rich lifestyle that comes with it, can’t believe she broke up her marriage & family for that creep,” said another.

A third referred to Bezos’ ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, writing, “Compared to his ex-wife he really seems to have traded down.”

Sánchez cheating on Miller isn’t totally unbelievable since that’s the story of how she and Bezos got together.

After dating and welcoming their first child, Nikko, Gonzalez and Sánchez ended their relationship in 2001. The following year, she began dating Simmons and got engaged before splitting the next year in 2003.

In 2005, Sánchez married Whitesell and the two welcomed their son Evan in 2006, and their daughter Ella in 2008. They divorced in 2019, but not before she allegedly cheated on him with Bezos.

Sánchez wasn’t the only one still married when the National Enquirer exposed her and Bezos’ secret texts in 2019. Bezos was then married to his wife Mackenzie Scott. The couple had been husband and wife since 1993 and shared four children together.

They announced their split on Jan. 9, 2019, one day ahead of the Enquirer publishing about the infidelity. Sánchez and Whitesell reportedly filed for divorce that same year in April.

Sánchez and Bezos reportedly are getting married next month in Venice, Italy.